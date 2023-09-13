GM Defense LLC: GM Defense and NP Aerospace Sign Cooperation Agreement

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors (GM), and NP Aerospace signed a collaborative Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop cooperative research and development, post-production support, and global logistics and sustainment for integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, autonomy and connectivity, fuel cell, power generation, system integration and platform integration. Company leaders signed the MOU during the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2023.

The MOU enables GM Defense to deliver military solutions more effectively, like the light and agile ISV, to global defense and government customers. Based on the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck architecture, the ISV features 90 percent commercial-off-the-shelf parts, including Chevrolet Performance components, adapted to meet U.S. Army requirements. GM Defense expanded on the ISV program of record to develop the ISV Family of Vehicles, which includes variants designed to support diverse mission use cases and meet future customer demand. The business is also developing a purpose-built Heavy-Duty armored Sport Utility Vehicle (HD SUV) solution, an armored HD architecture that is gaining interest among international defense and government customers to meet global protection missions.

The MOU expands the range of vehicles covered via NP Aerospace's Vehicle Systems, Services and Spares business. Current contracts include the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) Protected Mobility Engineering Technical Support contract and the Canadian Department of National Defence Land Equipment Program - Engineering Technical Support Services Contract.

"NP Aerospace has a proven track record and expertise that complements GM Defense," said Steve duMont, GM Defense president. "This collaboration will help position our commercial-based solutions, including the ISV and HD SUV, to global militaries while aligning our capabilities to meet the needs of the UK Ministry of Defence's Land Industrial Strategy."

"Our collaboration with GM Defense is very exciting as it diversifies our product and technology offering established through the UK MoD protected mobility fleet contract and expands our vehicle armour and engineering capabilities into North America," said James Kempston, CEO, NP Aerospace. "We are pleased to work with a business with such a long legacy in defense and look forward to partnering in expanding their offerings globally."

The MOU formalizes GM Defense's commitment to pursue opportunities in the UK for GM Defense, which leverages the advanced commercial technologies and investments of its parent company, General Motors, to transition global customers to a more electric, autonomous and connected future. The collaboration comes after GM Defense recently announced the incorporation of GM Defense Canada and the formation of GM Defense International last year. For the latest GM Defense news, please visit www.GMDefenseLLC.com and follow GM Defense on LinkedIn.

About GM Defense LLC

GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, and autonomy and connectivity solutions to global defense, security, and government markets. The exceptional reliability of GM Defense's technologies results from decades of proven performance and billions of dollars spent in independent research and development by its parent, General Motors, a world leader in global design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit www.gmdefensellc.com.

About NP Aerospace

NP Aerospace, headquartered in the UK and Canada, is a global leader in manufacturing composites, life saving personal protection and bomb disposal suits, vehicle armour and integration, through life support and spares. With a track record of integrating and supporting over 2,000 military vehicles, NP Aerospace also excels in body armour programs, having supplied millions of combat helmets and body armour plates to NATO allies. Established in 1926, NP Aerospace has served the defence industry for over 40 years, with a team of 250+ professionals across its global facilities. For more information, visit www.npaerospace.com.

