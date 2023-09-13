CeCors, Inc.: VETCOMM Appoints Expert Advisor to Propel Sales and Optimize Claims Processes

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary VETCOMM, a leading provider of VA benefits courses and services, is pleased to announce in a strategic move aimed at elevating its operations and fostering rapid growth, the appointment of Michael Nichols as an expert Veterans Affairs, and Department of Defense Advisor to VETCOMM. With an illustrious career spanning 22 years, including 12 years in the United States Marine Corps, a decade of dedicated service at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and being an interictal part in developing Department of Defense (DoD) approved programs and initiatives to help transitioning service members obtain employment post active duty service. Michael Nichols brings a wealth of invaluable knowledge to VETCOMM.

Michael will be advising VETCOMM on best practices when submitting disability claims to the VA and on developing their DoD SkillBridge Program, which is currently underway. The DoD SkillBridge Program will allow transitioning service members to become interns for up to 180 days before being discharged at no cost to VETCOMM during their training. This will enable VETCOMM to train, educate, and prepare the service members as they convert their military experience into VETCOMM employment as members of the sales, claims, marketing, and technology teams, overall bolstering the operations and growth of VETCOMM.

During his time at the VA, Michael served as a Veteran Service Representative and a Rating Veteran Service Representative, a role that has equipped him with a deep understanding of the intricacies of the VA system. This knowledge is set to play a pivotal role in VETCOMM's mission to enhance its team and create unique opportunities within the market. His addition to the team is expected to be a catalyst for growth, streamlining claims processes, and fostering innovation within VETCOMM.

VETCOMM is also pleased to announce the expansion of its team in various key areas, including sales, claims processing, support, and legislative affairs. The addition of new talent underscores VETCOMM's commitment to its core principle of "people serving people." This strategic expansion is poised to strengthen the company's capacity to serve its clients effectively.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael Nichols to VETCOMM as our Expert VA and DoD Advisor," said Kate Monroe, CEO of VETCOMM. "His unrivalled knowledge of the VA and DoD and his remarkable accomplishments in supporting service members make him an invaluable asset. We are also excited to introduce new members to our team as we gear up for significant growth in the coming quarter. VETCOMM is dedicated to delivering exceptional service to veterans, and these strategic moves align perfectly with our mission."

For further information:

VETCOMM

Website: www.vetcomm.us

Referral Program: www.vetcomm.us/referral-membership/

Publicly traded company (OTC PINK: CEOS)

Website: www.psykeyworld.com

E-mail: info@psykeyworld.com

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PsyKeyworld

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency, and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward- looking statements.

SOURCE: CeCors, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783632/vetcomm-appoints-expert-advisor-to-propel-sales-and-optimize-claims-processes