TitleEase LLC: TitleEase Announces New Franchisee on Q Financial

Launching New Title Services Franchise On Q Financial

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / TitleEase, a title and settlement services franchise business, has announced the addition of a new franchisee, On Q Financial.

"We are very excited for our new franchisee - On Q Financial," said Joseph D'Urso, CEO of TitleEase. "On Q and Pat Lamb are great mortgage company operators who have created a terrific business. Their commitment to the customer experience is evident in their entire process including their 'On-Time Close Guarantee' and 'Mortgages Simplified' technology. We are aligned in their mission which is centered on the customer experience and we look forward to partnering with Pat and team as they add a title business to their operation."

"The team at TitleEase has proven to share the same vision around customer experience and simplification of process with us at On Q. They are true partners who help make the process easy and we are excited to work with them as we roll out our own title agency," said Pat Lamb, CEO of On Q Financial. "We look forward to further streamlining our customers' experience."

TitleEase provides a simplified, streamlined and fully compliant path for mortgage originators, servicers, and real estate professionals to own and operate a title agency without the burden and expense of building a platform from scratch. Franchisees own a tangible asset with its own enterprise value.

Find out more at www.titleeasefranchise.com.

About TitleEase

TitleEase LLC is a member of the Lincoln Family of Companies, which also includes Lincoln Abstract & Settlement Services. The company is a franchisor of real estate title and settlement services businesses, offering franchisees a turnkey title & closing business that is fully compliant and ready to run. TitleEase offers an innovative way for real estate-focused entrepreneurs to enter the title business quickly and efficiently while leaning on its expertise. Call TitleEase at (877) 696-5462 to learn about its franchise opportunities. For more information, visit the company online at www.titleeasefranchise.com.

About On Q Financial

On Q Financial is a retail mortgage lender that originated $2 billion in loans in 2022 in 46 states. The company is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and has over 12,000 5-Star reviews on Google, Zillow and Experience.com reflecting their commitment to excellent customer service. For more information, visit the company online at www.onqfinancial.com.

