MangoApps Transforms Workplace Engagement With Artificial Intelligence

The aim is to integrate AI into every aspect of the workspace-from intranet search and efficient task management to enhanced communication and secure, personalized environments.

ISSAQUAH, WA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / MangoApps, the leading unified employee hub for modern intranet, communications and engagement, is thrilled to announce groundbreaking artificial intelligence capabilities that will redefine the way businesses operate, collaborate, and engage.

"As the landscape of business rapidly evolves, it's imperative for companies to harness the transformative power of AI to stay competitive and foster a dynamic, inclusive, and efficient workplace," said Anup Kejriwal, CEO of MangoApps. "Our newly unveiled generative AI capabilities, coupled with personalization and translation processes, ensure that MangoApps continues to lead, setting the gold standard for the modern AI-powered workspace."

Breaking Down Barriers with AI

MangoApps' revolutionary hub boasts a suite of features structured into seven main categories, each meticulously crafted to enhance employee experiences:

Employee Assistant AI: A chatbot surpassing conventional search engines by intuitively crawling through files and conversations, swiftly addressing employee inquiries, streamlining communication, and aiding those not well-versed with search taxonomy. Content Enhancement AI: A real-time content improver, capable of summarizing, expanding, and refining any snippet of writing. Coupled with sentiment analysis, it ensures precise messaging and optimal tone. Accessibility & Inclusion AI: Offering instant translation of user-generated content, auto-captioning for videos, and text-to-speech features, this capability ensures a seamlessly inclusive environment, bridging linguistic and accessibility gaps. Personalization & Engagement AI: Employing intelligent algorithms, this AI prioritizes the most critical newsfeed updates, filters out irrelevant ones, and molds the platform in tune with user behavior, ensuring a hyper-personalized user experience. Compliance & Security AI: A proactive security overseer that reports potential PII threats and suspicious activity patterns, facilitating seamless admin management with robust features. Talent Management AI: An intelligent chatbot connecting organizational dots by recognizing employee strengths, roles, and unique skills, thereby aiding project-specific specialization. Operations & Workflow AI: This AI, among other things, efficiently verifies task completion, reducing manual oversight, and enhancing workflow speed.

MangoApps has already released a number of exciting AI features that are now live, which include:

LLM Powered Assistant

Language Translation

Text To Voice Generation

Video Closed Captions

Image Classification

Sentiment Analysis

Content Summarization

Content Generation

Recommendation Engine

Personalization Engine.

MangoApps is steadfast in its commitment to harnessing the vast potential of generative AI, with continuous enhancements to our platform with cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the modern workplace. For a deep dive into these transformative AI features, visit www.mangoapps.com/mangoapps-ai.

About MangoApps

At MangoApps, our goal is a world where all employees, whether office-based or frontline, are engaged, efficient, and fulfilled. Our unified platform is the all-in-one solution that redefines the work experience that provides consistency and rich engagement for employees no matter where they are. With a 15-year history, MangoApps is trusted by companies all over the world and in various industries. Rethink the employee experience at www.mangoapps.com.

