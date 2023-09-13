NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $9.6 Million Registered Direct Offering for EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO).

About EZGO Technologies Ltd.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Battery Cells and Packs, and E-Bicycle Sales. It also rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; and sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices. The company offers its e-bicycles and e-tricycles under the Dilang, Cenbird, and EZGO brands; and smart charging piles under the Hengdian brand. In addition, it sells battery packs and cells. Further, the company engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of software related to e-bicycle and battery rental services.

For more information, please visit: https://www.ezgotech.com.cn

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research, sales and trading services to institutional and retail investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

