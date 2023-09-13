Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.: Cracker Barrel Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Board declares $1.30 quarterly dividend per share

LEBANON, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. ("Cracker Barrel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CBRL) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 ended July 28, 2023 .

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights

The Company reported fourth quarter total revenue of $836.7 million . Compared to the prior year fourth quarter, total revenue increased 0.8%. Comparable store restaurant sales increased 2.4%, while comparable store retail sales decreased 6.8%.

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $41.2 million, or 4.9% of total revenue, and adjusted 1 operating income was $44.4 million, or 5.3% of total revenue.

operating income was $44.4 million, or 5.3% of total revenue. GAAP net income was $37.5 million, or 4.5% of total revenue, and EBITDA 1 was $72.1 million, or 8.6% of total revenue.

was $72.1 million, or 8.6% of total revenue. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.68, and adjusted1 earnings per diluted share were $1.79 .

Commenting on the fourth quarter and full year results, Cracker Barrel President and Chief Executive Officer Sandra B. Cochran said, "This fiscal year underscored the resiliency of our teams amid continued challenges, and I'm proud of all we accomplished. We made significant progress on key initiatives including catering, our loyalty program, and cost savings, and we generated strong cash flow that allowed us to return more than $133 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

"Although there was much to celebrate in fiscal 2023, our Q4 topline performance fell short of our expectations. We have taken and will continue to take numerous actions to improve our traffic performance on the marketing and operational front which we believe will be effective, particularly as we enter our important holiday season. We will also launch our much-anticipated loyalty program, Cracker Barrel Rewards, in the next few weeks.

"Despite our recent traffic challenges, we remain confident that our continued focus on our strategic priorities, including delivering an exceptional guest experience, emphasizing and protecting our strong value proposition, accelerating frequency among key growth segments, and enhancing our business model will improve performance in the near term and deliver value creation over the long term."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Revenue

The Company reported total revenue of $836.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, representing an increase of 0.8% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cracker Barrel comparable store restaurant sales increased 2.4%, including total menu pricing increases of 8.7%. Comparable store retail sales decreased 6.8% from the prior year quarter.

Operating Income

GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter was $41.2 million, or 4.9% of total revenue, compared to $33.0 million, or 4.0% of total revenue, in the prior year quarter. Excluding the approximately $3.2 million in non-cash amortization related to the gains on the previously disclosed sale and leaseback transactions, adjusted1 operating income for the fourth quarter was $44.4 million, or 5.3% of total revenue, compared to $36.2 million, or 4.4%, of total revenue in the prior year quarter.

The increase in the Company's GAAP and adjusted1 operating income as a percentage of total revenue versus the prior year quarter is primarily the result of lower cost of goods sold and other operating expenses, partially offset by higher labor and related expenses and general and administrative expenses in the current year quarter.

Net Income, EBITDA, and Earnings per Diluted Share

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $37 .5 million, or 4.5% of total revenue. This represented a 12.3% increase compared to prior year quarter GAAP net income of $33.4 million, or 4.0% of total revenue. EBITDA1 was $72.1 million, or 8.6% of total revenue, a 15.5% increase compared to the prior year quarter EBITDA1 of $62 .4 million, or 7.5% of total revenue.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter were $1.68, a 14.3% increase compared to the prior year quarter GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.47 . Adjusted1 earnings per diluted share were $1.79, a 14.0% increase compared to the prior year quarter adjusted1 earnings per diluted share of $1.57 .

Quarterly Dividend Declaration

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share on the Company's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on November 7, 2023 to shareholders of record as of October 20, 2023 .

Fiscal 2023 Results

Revenue

The Company reported total revenue of $3.44 billion for fiscal 2023, representing an increase of 5.4% compared to fiscal 2022. Comparable store restaurant sales for fiscal 2023 increased 6.3% compared to fiscal 2022. Comparable store retail sales for fiscal 2023 decreased 0.4% compared to fiscal 2022.

Operating Income

GAAP operating income in fiscal 2023 was $120.6 million, or 3.5% of total revenue, compared to $153.0 million, or 4.7% of total revenue, in the prior year. Excluding the approximately $12.7 million in non-cash amortization related to the gains on the previously disclosed sale and leaseback transactions, approximately $13.9 million dollars in impairment charges and store closure costs incurred in the third quarter, and approximately $3.2 million in proxy contest and settlement expenses incurred in the first quarter, adjusted1 operating income for fiscal 2023 was $150.4 million, or 4.4% of total revenue, compared to adjusted1 operating income of $165.7 million, or 5.1% of total revenue, in the prior year.

The decline in the Company's GAAP operating income as a percentage of total revenue versus the prior year is primarily the result of higher cost of goods sold, general and administrative expenses, and impairment charges and store closure expenses in the current year.

The decrease in the Company's adjusted1 operating income as a percentage of total revenue versus the prior year is primarily the result of higher cost of goods sold and general and administrative expenses in the current year.

Net Income, EBITDA and Earnings per Diluted Share

GAAP net income for fiscal 2023 was $99.1 million, or 2.9% of total revenue compared to prior year GAAP net income of $131.9 million, or 4.0% of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $254.9 million, or 7.4% of total revenue, a 5.3% decrease compared to the prior year EBITDA1 of $269.3 million, or 8.2% of total revenue.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2023 were $4.45, a 21.5% decrease compared to the prior year GAAP earnings per diluted share of $5.67 . Adjusted1 earnings per diluted share were $5.47, a 10.2% decrease compared to the prior year adjusted1 earnings per diluted share of $6.09 .

Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Outlook

The Company provided the following outlook for its first quarter:

Total revenue of $800 million to $850 million

1 to 2 new Cracker Barrel stores and 4 to 5 new Maple Street Biscuit Company units

Commodity deflation of 1% to 2%

Wage inflation of 4% to 5%

GAAP operating income margin of 1.55% to 2.55% and adjusted 1 operating income margin of 2.25% to 3.25%, which contemplates the amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on sale and leaseback transactions, certain expenses related to the CEO transition, and a corporate restructuring charge

operating income margin of 2.25% to 3.25%, which contemplates the amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on sale and leaseback transactions, certain expenses related to the CEO transition, and a corporate restructuring charge Capital expenditures of $27 million to $32 million

The Company reminds investors that its outlook reflects a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company's control. In particular, uncertainties created by macroeconomic conditions, such as ongoing inflation, low consumer confidence and high interest rates may adversely affect consumer behavior and cause actual results to differ materially from those expected.

1 For Non-GAAP reconciliations, please refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP-Basis Operating Results to Non-GAAP Operating Results section of this release.

Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call

As previously announced, the live broadcast of Cracker Barrel's quarterly conference call will be available to the public online at investor.crackerbarrel.com today beginning at 11:00 a.m. (ET) . The online replay will be available at 2:00 p.m. (ET) and continue through September 27, 2023 .

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store®

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests high-quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping - all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate over 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the Company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts, percentages and ratios)



Fourth Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended

7/28/23 7/29/22 Percentage

Change

7/28/23 7/29/22 Percentage

Change Total revenue $836,732 $830,400 1 %

$3,442,808 $3,267,786 5 % Cost of goods sold, (exclusive of depreciation & rent) 257,331 273,424 (6)

1,127,617 1,049,884 7 Labor and other related expenses 305,111 294,430 4

1,208,669 1,149,077 5 Other store operating expenses 195,368 196,674 (1)

797,815 758,389 5 General and administrative expenses 37,576 32,900 14

174,091 157,433 11 Impairment and store closing costs 109 0 -

13,999 0 - Operating income 41,237 32,972 25

120,617 153,003 (21) Interest expense 4,530 2,620 73

17,006 9,620 77 Income before income taxes 36,707 30,352 21

103,611 143,383 (28) Provision for income taxes (income tax benefit) (755) (3,012) 75

4,561 11,503 (60) Net income $37,462 $33,364 12

$99,050 $131,880 (25)















Earnings per share - Basic: $1.69 $1.47 15

$4.47 $5.69 (21) Earnings per share - Diluted: $1.68 $1.47 14

$4.45 $5.67 (22)















Weighted average shares:













Basic 22,152,445 22,666,439 (2)

22,167,875 23,164,180 (4) Diluted 22,262,598 22,756,685 (2)

22,265,399 23,246,010 (4)















Ratio Analysis













Total revenue:













Restaurant 81.2 % 79.7 %



79.6 % 78.5 %

Retail 18.8 20.3



20.4 21.5

Total revenue 100.0 100.0



100.0 100.0

Cost of goods sold, (exclusive of depreciation & rent) 30.8 32.9



32.8 32.1

Labor and other related expenses 36.5 35.5



35.1 35.2

Other store operating expenses 23.3 23.7



23.2 23.2

General and administrative expenses 4.5 3.9



5.0 4.8

Impairment and store closing costs 0.0 0.0



0.4 0.0

Operating income 4.9 4.0



3.5 4.7

Interest expense 0.5 0.3



0.5 0.3

Income before income taxes 4.4 3.7



3.0 4.4

Provision for income taxes (income tax benefit) (0.1) (0.3)



0.1 0.4

Net income 4.5 % 4.0 %



2.9 % 4.0 %



CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited and in thousands, except share amounts)

7/28/23

7/29/22

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $25,147

$45,105

Accounts receivable 30,446

32,246

Inventories 189,364

213,249

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,330

26,676

Property and equipment, net 971,945

969,609

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 889,306

933,524

Intangible Assets 23,426

21,210

Other assets 46,440

48,602

Goodwill 4,690

4,690

Total assets $2,218,094

$2,294,911











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Accounts payable $165,484

$169,871

Other current liabilities 323,482

332,453

Long-term debt 414,904

423,249

Long-term operating lease liabilities 702,413

722,159

Other long-term obligations 53,730

55,507

Deferred income taxes 74,256

80,193

Shareholders' equity, net 483,825

511,479

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,218,094

$2,294,911











Common shares issued and outstanding 22,153,625

22,281,443



CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited and in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended

7/28/23

7/29/22 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $99,050

$131,880 Depreciation and amortization 104,485

103,568 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,730

1,755 Loss on disposition of property and equipment 6,600

5,637 Impairment 11,692

0 Share-based compensation 9,045

8,198 Noncash lease expense 59,767

58,498 Amortization of asset recognized from gain on sale and leaseback transaction 12,735

12,735 (Increase) decrease in inventories 23,885

(74,929) (Increase) decrease in accounts payable (4,387)

34,695 Net changes in other assets and liabilities (74,145)

(76,784) Net cash provided by operating activities 250,457

205,253 Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries (125,387)

(97,104) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,068

105 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired 0

(1,500) Net cash used in investing activities (124,319)

(98,499) Cash flows from financing activities:





Net proceeds (payments) under long-term debt (10,124)

44,876 Taxes withheld from issuance of share-based compensation awards (2,448)

(2,599) Purchases and retirement of common stock (17,449)

(131,542) Deferred financing costs 0

(2,148) Dividends on common stock (116,075)

(114,829) Net cash used in financing activities (146,096)

(206,242)







Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (19,958)

(99,488) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 45,105

144,593 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $25,147

$45,105

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC. Supplemental Information (Unaudited)

Fourth Quarter Ended





7/28/23

7/29/22



Net Change in Company-Owned Units During Quarter:









Cracker Barrel (1)

0



Maple Street Biscuit Company 3

10



Company-Owned Units in Operation at End of Quarter:









Cracker Barrel 660

664



Maple Street Biscuit Company 59

51







Fourth Quarter Ended

Twelve Months Ended

7/28/23

7/29/22

7/28/23

7/29/22 Total revenue*: (In thousands)













Restaurant $663,265

$647,462

$2,678,685

$2,516,334 Retail 157,405

168,339

701,563

701,621 Total revenue $820,670

$815,801

$3,380,248

$3,217,955















Cost of goods sold* (exclusive of depreciation and rent): (In thousands)













Restaurant $176,790

$186,338

$754,131

$693,810 Retail 76,717

83,095

358,054

343,379 Total cost of goods sold $253,507

$269,433

$1,112,185

$1,037,189















Average unit volume*: (In thousands)













Restaurant 1,004.9

975.1

4,040.2

3,789.7 Retail 238.5

253.5

1,058.2

1,056.6 Total 1,243.4

1,228.6

5,098.4

4,846.3 Operating weeks*: 8,580

8,632

34,476

34,528

Note*: This information is for Cracker Barrel stores only and excludes Maple Street Biscuit Company

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP-Basis Operating Results to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)

Adjusted Operating Income and Earnings Per Share

In the accompanying press release, the Company makes reference to its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 adjusted operating income and earnings per share. In regard to fiscal 2022, this reconciliation excludes non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on the sale and leaseback transactions and the related tax impact. In regard to fiscal 2023, this reconciliation excludes non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on the sale and leaseback transactions, impairment charges and store closing costs incurred in the third quarter, expenses related to proxy contest and settlement expenses in connection with the Company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders incurred in the first quarter, and the related tax impacts of these items. The Company believes excluding these items from its financial results provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's financial results and enhances comparability across periods. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income or earnings per share information prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Fourth Quarter Ended July 28, 2023

Twelve Months Ended July 28, 2023

As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted

As Reported Adjustments As Adjusted





(1)





(1) (2) (3)



Total Revenue $836,732 $0 $836,732

$3,442,808 $0 $3,442,808

Store operating expense 757,810 (3,184) 754,626

3,134,101 (12,735) 3,121,366

General and administrative expense 37,576 0 37,576

174,091 (3,198) 170,893

Impairment and store closing costs 109 0 109

13,999 (13,890) 109

Operating income 41,237 3,184 44,421

120,617 29,823 150,440

Interest expense 4,530 0 4,530

17,006 0 17,006

Income before income taxes 36,707 3,184 39,891

103,611 29,823 133,434

Provision for income taxes (755) 748 (7)

4,561 7,008 11,569

Net income $37,462 $2,436 $39,898

$99,050 $22,815 $121,865

Earnings per share - basic $1.69 $0.11 $1.80

$4.47 $1.03 $5.50

Earnings per share - diluted $1.68 $0.11 $1.79

$4.45 $1.02 $5.47





(1) Adjusted for the non-cash amortization of asset recognized from the gain on sale and leaseback transactions and related tax impacts (2) Adjusted for expenses related to proxy contest and settlement expenses and related tax impacts (3) Adjusted for impairment charges and store closing costs and related tax impacts



Fourth Quarter Ended July 29, 2022

Twelve Months Ended July 29, 2022

As Reported Adjustment As Adjusted

As Reported Adjustments As Adjusted





(1)





(1)



Total Revenue $830,400 $0 $830,400

$3,267,786 $0 $3,267,786

Store operating expense 764,528 (3,184) 761,344

2,957,350 (12,735) 2,944,615

General and administrative expense 32,900 0 32,900

157,433 0 157,433

Impairment and store closing costs 0 0 0

0 0 0

Operating income 32,972 3,184 36,156

153,003 12,735 165,738

Interest expense 2,620 0 2,620

9,620 0 9,620

Income before income taxes 30,352 3,184 33,536

143,383 12,735 156,118

Provision for income taxes (3,012) 748 (2,264)

11,503 2,993 14,496

Net income $33,364 $2,436 $35,800

$131,880 $9,742 $141,622

Earnings per share - basic $1.47 $0.11 $1.58

$5.69 $0.42 $6.11

Earnings per share - diluted $1.47 $0.10 $1.57

$5.67 $0.42 $6.09





(1) Adjusted for the non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gain on sale and leaseback transactions and related tax impacts

CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP-Basis Operating Results to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(Unaudited and in thousands)

EBITDA

In the accompanying press release, the Company makes reference to its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 EBITDA. The Company defines EBITDA as net income excluding depreciation and amortization, non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on sale and leaseback transactions, interest expense and tax expense. The Company further adjusts EBITDA to exclude impairment charges and store closing costs incurred in the third quarter and expenses related to proxy contest and settlement expenses in connection with the Company's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders incurred in the first quarter. The Company believes that presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's operating performance and debt leverage metrics and enhances comparability with the Company's historical results, and that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure, when combined with the primary presentation of net income, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of its operating performance. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income prepared in accordance with GAAP.























Fourth Quarter Ended

July 28, 2023

Twelve Months

Ended July 28, 2023 Net Income





$37,462

$99,050 (+) Depreciation & amortization





27,680

104,485 (+) Amortization of asset recognized from gain on sale and leaseback transactions

3,184

12,735 (+) Interest expense





4,530

17,006 (+) Tax expense (income tax benefit)





(755)

4,561 EBITDA





$72,101

$237,837 Adjustments











(+) Proxy contest-related expenses





0

3,198 (+) Impairment and store closing costs

0

13,890 Adjusted EBITDA





$72,101

$254,925





















Fourth Quarter Ended

July 29, 2022

Twelve Months

Ended July 29, 2022 Net Income





$33,364

$131,880 (+) Depreciation & amortization





26,280

103,568 (+) Amortization of asset recognized from gain on sale and leaseback transactions

3,184

12,735 (+) Interest expense





2,620

9,620 (+) Tax expense (income tax benefit)





(3,012)

11,503 EBITDA





$62,436

$269,306

Reconciliation of GAAP-basis Operating Income Margin Outlook to Non-GAAP Operating Income Margin Outlook

In the accompanying press release, the Company provides its current outlook for adjusted operating income margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the first quarter fiscal 2024. The Company's adjusted operating income margin outlook excludes the expected non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gains on the sale and leaseback transactions, certain expenses related to our CEO transition, and a corporate restructuring charge. The Company believes presenting its current outlook for adjusted operating income margin that excludes these items provides investors with an enhanced understanding of the Company's expected margin performance and enhances comparability with the Company's historical results. This information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income margin outlook reported in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Reported to Adjusted Operating Income Margin Outlook % of Total Revenue Reported operating income outlook 1.55 % 2.55 % $3.2 non-cash amortization of the asset recognized from the gain on sale and leaseback transactions 0.4 % 0.4 % $1.6 expenses related to CEO transition 0.2 % 0.2 % $1.0 corporate restructuring charge 0.1 % 0.1 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin Outlook 2.25 % 3.25 %

