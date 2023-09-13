Nexus Energy Services Inc. AKA Dryworld: DRYWORLD to Deliver a Paradigm Shift With Reset - The World's First Elastic Resistance and Suspension Device

SANTA BARBARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / DRYWORLD Brands Inc (OTC PINK:IBGR) is pleased to announce it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire a revolutionary workout equipment and system, the "RESET SYSTEM." The RESET SYSTEM promotes a new method of training movement, and has the power to become a paradigm shift in how athletes of all sports train and recover from injury.

The RESET SYSTEM is unlike anything else in the fitness industry, half progressive resistance and half suspension trainer, Co-Created by Shane Cervantes and Kasper Allison, it creates an environment of dynamic stability, bringing core and stability training to an entirely new level. Kasper is also the founder/owner of https://www.physicalfocus.com/ , a gym in Santa Barbara California where Kasper has been working on his movement methodology for 20 + years and created the RESET SYSTEM of equipment so he could effectively train his clients with his methodology. The result is a true total body workout system.

Fortune Business Insights recently released their key market insights about the global home fitness equipment market that was valued at $11.15 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow from $11.60 billion in 2023 to $16.56 billion by 2030, see reference here . Set to disrupt the global home fitness equipment market, the RESET SYSTEM is designed to allow you to do all the same exercises as nearly all expensive workout machines combined, such as the Keiser Functional trainer ($5,500), Pilates Tower by Balance Body ($4,000), Fit505 Functional Trainer ($1700), and many more. With the RESET SYSTEM, you can now replace all of those expensive workout machines that take up so much space with a lightweight, compact, easy-to-use SYSTEM that you can take with you anywhere because it will fit in your backpack.

With one of the key features being the harness system, the RESET SYSTEM is fantastic for those with injuries, in rehabilitation, beginners, the elderly and the youth. The Harness System gives the user assistance in movements that otherwise would be too difficult to perform properly.

The global home fitness equipment market hasn't seen true innovation since 2005 when the TRX was first released. Now nearly 20 years later, the RESET SYSTEM eclipses the training options of the TRX revolutionizing the way athletes can train for movement and recover from injuries, as well as the way people of all ages and fitness levels can have an effective safe exercise routine that improves their quality of life.

The deal is comprised of two parts: (1) DRYWORLD will acquire the intellectual property for the product from the RESET Founders in exchange for 2,000,000 shares of common stock plus a royalty on gross profits from sales of the RESET SYSTEM. (2) DRYWORLD will engage Kasper Allison as the face of the RESET SYSTEM for promotional materials produced and to build out the training methodology for the subscription-based app for training programs. Starting with a beginner program, to more advanced and sport-specific programs that have a monthly cost to access. "DRYWORLD is constantly pushing innovation by releasing products that help athletes improve their game and stay on top of it." Said Co-CEO Brian McKenzie "The movement methodology Kasper has created, along with the RESET SYSTEM equipment, which is a first of its kind, forces you to reset not just your body and the way it moves but reset your thinking about movement in general and what it means to be functionally fit overall." "This deal is a dream" Said RESET Co-Founder Kasper Allison "we know our system works and we know everyone who uses it will benefit from it - from elite athletes to people of all ages and fitness levels." "I couldn't be more excited to partner with a company, in DRYWORLD, that aligns with our vision of bringing better movement and exercise to an international audience." Commented RESET Co-Founder Shane Cervantes.

The RESET SYSTEM is set to be released in 2024.

SOURCE: Nexus Energy Services Inc. AKA DRYWORLD

