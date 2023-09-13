LoudSpot Launches AI-Powered WordPress Hosting Platform

A Leap Forward in Web Hosting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / In a landmark moment for the web hosting industry, American Technology Services unveils LoudSpot-a groundbreaking patent pending AI-powered WordPress Hosting Platform. LoudSpot's platform represents a pinnacle of technological innovation. Merging artificial intelligence with robust security and scalability, LoudSpot offers a hosting solution unlike any other, reflecting the expertise and legacy of ATS.





LoudSpot Kickoff

Founders Scott McGovern and Dov Horowitz led the LoudSpot kickoff.





Revolutionizing WordPress Hosting

Through the development of advanced AI technology, LoudSpot's platform continuously analyzes performance, identifies areas for improvement, and automatically optimizes websites. The result is faster loading times, enhanced security, and a superior user experience.

Features and Benefits

Automatic Scalability : Tailored to adapt to varying traffic, LoudSpot ensures top performance.

: Tailored to adapt to varying traffic, LoudSpot ensures top performance. Unmatched Security : Using real-time threat detection and DDoS protection, LoudSpot ensures peace of mind.

: Using real-time threat detection and DDoS protection, LoudSpot ensures peace of mind. Automated AI-driven SEO : Proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms improve site architecture from the backend, vastly improving website search click-through rates.

: Proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms improve site architecture from the backend, vastly improving website search click-through rates. Intuitive User Interface : Manage and optimize your website with ease, thanks to LoudSpot's user-friendly design.

: Manage and optimize your website with ease, thanks to LoudSpot's user-friendly design. Cost-Efficiency: Through intelligent resource utilization and reduced downtime, LoudSpot offers high-quality hosting that is economically sensible.

The Migration Advantage

LoudSpot also facilitates the seamless migration of existing WordPress sites to its platform, promising a smooth transition with no downtime.

Founder's Perspective

"LoudSpot is the realization of a vision fueled by years of working with search optimization and understanding the potential of AI," stated Scott McGovern, Founder of LoudSpot. "We've crafted something revolutionary here - an AI-powered platform that transcends conventional hosting, reflecting what I believe is the future of the web. This is about more than technology; it's about making the web more accessible, efficient, and intelligent for all."

Availability and Support

Available now, LoudSpot offers a variety of pricing plans to cater to diverse needs. Complementing its cutting-edge platform is LoudSpot's 24/7 customer support, ready to assist you at every step.

For more information or to get started with LoudSpot, visit loudspot.com or contact info@loudspot.com.

About LoudSpot

LoudSpot, a technology trailblazer incubated by American Technology Services, is at the forefront of AI-powered hosting. With a relentless focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, LoudSpot is setting new standards.

About ATS

ATS is an award-winning, Virginia-headquartered IT company committed to providing innovative solutions and support for businesses, nonprofits, government contractors, financial institutions, and professional firms. ATS provides unparalleled IT services that cover the entire spectrum of IT issues, ranging from high-level strategy and managed services to infrastructure support, compliance, privacy, and security, as well as cloud and on-premises IT operations.

