Agora Energiewende says Europe needs €30 billion ($32.2 billion) by 2027 to rebuild its PV industry. It calls for up to €30 billion until 2027 and up to €94.5 billion from 2028 to 2034 to revive the European solar sector.Europe depends heavily on imports of clean technologies such as solar photovoltaics or batteries. "Recent events demonstrate that it would be naive to take the security of supply of critical raw materials, refined materials, components or clean-tech end products for granted," German think tank Agora Energiewende said in the new "Ensuring resilience in Europe's energy transition" ...

