Cole Haan Opens First UK Shop-in-Shop At SOLE | TRADER's London Location To Further The Brand's International Presence

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cole Haan , the 90-year old American heritage brand, unveils its first ever physical location in London, England in the form of a shop-in-shop store within high-street shoe retailer SOLE|TRADER . The iconic brand's distinctively curated collection of both men's and women's shoes and bags will be available for curious consumers and brand loyalists alike to explore and experience firsthand.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9151053-cole-haan-opens-first-uk-shop-in-shop-at-sole-traders-london/

The shop-in-shop at SOLE|TRADER offers an immersive shopping experience, showcasing the brand's Fall and Winter 2023 footwear and accessory collections, along with timeless classics that have captured the hearts and minds of customers for almost a century. The strategic location on Oxford Street, the fashion hub in the heart of London, is set to attract an array of people from current customers to fashion enthusiasts to experience the brand's distinct blend of fashion and function.

"We are excited to partner with SOLE|TRADER to bring Cole Haan's legacy of quality, style, and innovation to Oxford Street," said Alex Souter, General Manager, UK. "Our shop-in-shop will offer customers a chance to engage with our products in a unique and immersive environment, highlighting our commitment to delivering exceptional craftsmanship."

Standout styles include the latest additions to the GrandPrø sneaker collection, like the GrandPrø Wellsley for her and the GrandPrø Ashland for him. An all-new silhouette blends nostalgic, running, inspired design with modern work-to-weekend style. Additionally, customers will be able to shop Cole Haan's refreshed work collection that takes you from the office to your next long weekend away including the effortless Venetian Loafer for her and the GrandPrø Crew Wingtip Sneaker for him.

"We are delighted to be collaborating with Cole Haan to create a unique shop-in-shop that will spotlight their latest collections. This partnership is an exciting opportunity for both brands to host an immersive shopping experience in the heart of London," said Marcel Bordon, CEO of SOLE|TRADER . "As a brand, SOLE|TRADER prides itself on providing a platform for all our brands to share their stories; and a space to connect with their customers."

London and UK residents can now shop Cole Haan at SOLE|TRADER starting today. The shop-in-shop will live in-store for four months. UK residents can also shop the entire Cole Haan product catalog at https://colehaan.co.uk .

ABOUT COLE HAAN

Cole Haan is a global performance lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a 90-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives.

ABOUT SOLE|TRADER

SOLE|TRADER is a premier footwear retailer offering a curated selection of the world's most sought-after brands. With a passion for style and focus on providing the best in footwear fashion, SOLE|TRADER has established itself as a destination for discerning shoppers seeking quality and variety.

