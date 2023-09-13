MindPlay Education, LLC: MindPlay Awarded Research-Based Design for Instructional Learning Products Product Certification

Product Certification Provides Transparency to Edtech Marketplace

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / The Research-Based Design Product Certification uses a competency-based learning framework, developed in consultation with Digital Promise's Learner Variability Project advisory board, expert researchers in the Learning Sciences field, and nearly 50 educators across the United States. Further detail about its development can be found in Digital Promise's reports, Designing Edtech that Matters for Learning: Research-Based Design Product Certifications (2020) and An Overlooked Indicator of Edtech Quality: The Use of Learning Sciences Research (2022).

"More than 8,000 products are used in K-12 schools and fewer than 1 percent have earned this recognition," said Rachel Schechter, Ph.D., Learning Experience Design (LXD) Research, who helped advise MindPlay in preparing the application.

All developers, educators, edtech investors, and families are also encouraged to sign the Research-Based Product Promise and demand high-quality, research-driven products that support each unique learner. More information on Digital Promise's Product Certifications can be found at productcertifications.digitalpromise.org.

About MindPlay Education



MindPlay Education is a solutions-based partner with an intentional, continuous, and impactful four-step approach: We Discover, Engage, Scaffold, and Analyze learning outcomes to empower each student to unlock their individual success. MindPlay programs have found success in districts and schools with diverse student populations. Our programs deliver content to students with different learning styles, identify and adapt to a student's individual needs, address learning gaps, and are mastery-based, no matter the age or background. When used with fidelity, our students find success.



About LXD Research



Learning Experience Design Research is an independent evaluation and research firm within Charles River Media Group focusing on educational programs. We specialize in research communication, efficacy study validation, and the design and execution of ESSA-aligned research studies. Visit www.LXDResearch.com.

Contact Information:

Noah Sturdevant

Creative Lead

noah@mindplay.com

800.221.7911 x104

SOURCE: MindPlay Education, LLC

