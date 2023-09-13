Suna Solutions: Suna Announces Exciting New Launch

SWM Technology and Consulting Services Adapt to Organizations of Every Size, Which Allow Total Optics and Workforce Planning Available Like Never Before

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Today marks a significant milestone in the managed staffing service provider industry as Suna Solutions, a leader in innovative workforce solutions, proudly unveils its groundbreaking service and technology that is set to redefine the way businesses manage their human capital programs. Suna's Workforce Management (SWM) state-of-the-art Vendor Management System (VMS) promises to streamline operations, enhance efficiency and provide unprecedented insights for staffing service providers and their clients.

Workforce management has long needed a remedy that can provide strategic solutions for every business regardless of size. SWM's vendor-neutral approach determines the best technology for their customers' needs. By simplifying the complex web of vendor relationships and empowering businesses to make data-driven decisions, SWM offers a dynamic approach to bridge the gap between technology and service.

SWM has risen to this challenge with a comprehensive MSP solution and the option to include its VMS technology platform. SWM VMS features are designed to optimize every aspect of vendor management including:

Seamless Vendor Onboarding: SWM VMS offers a user-friendly interface that simplifies the onboarding process, allowing staffing providers to easily bring new vendors into the fold. Real-Time Data Analytics: Gain actionable insights with real-time data analytics that provide a comprehensive view of vendor performance, compliance and cost-effectiveness. Automated Workflows: Streamline your workflow processes with customizable automation features that reduce administrative burdens and enable your team to focus on initiatives. Enhanced Reporting: Generate detailed KPI reports, allowing you to track vendor performance and compliance effortlessly. Customize reports to meet your unique needs. Integration Capabilities: SWM VMS is designed to seamlessly integrate with your existing systems, ensuring a smooth transition and minimal disruption to your operations. Vendor Scorecards: Implement vendor scorecards to objectively assess vendor performance, leading to improved collaboration and stronger partnerships. Compliance Management: Stay compliant with industry regulations and client-specific requirements, reducing the risk of legal and financial repercussions. Security: Data security is of utmost importance and SWM VMS platform is equipped with advanced security features to safeguard sensitive information.

Suna's President, Michael Larkins, expressed excitement about the launch of SWM, stating, "Our mission has always been to empower our clients with the tools they need to excel in a competitive market. Complex workforce management solutions have typically only been available to larger organizations while smaller and mid-market companies have been left out of the equation. We uphold an ongoing commitment to keep improving and evolving our platform in response to market demands for businesses of all sizes."

SWM leverages years of organizational knowledge, the best industry partners and the best technology to simplify extended workforce management. HR, finance and procurement receive enhanced agility and effectiveness with easy-to-use workflows and reporting.

To learn more about SWM's VMS and schedule a demonstration, please visit www.suna.com.

