Mittwoch, 13.09.2023
Gabun trotzt politischen Veränderungen! Genau deshalb lauert hier eine hervorragende Rendite-Chance!
WKN: A2AUD3 | ISIN: GB00BD3VFW73 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CV
Dow Jones News
13.09.2023 | 18:22
Convatec Group PLC: Scrip Dividend - Total Issued Shares

DJ Convatec Group PLC: Scrip Dividend - Total Issued Shares 

Convatec Group PLC (CTEC) 
Convatec Group PLC: Scrip Dividend - Total Issued Shares 
13-Sep-2023 / 16:50 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
13 September 2023 
Convatec Group Plc 
("Convatec" or "the Company") 
Scrip Dividend - Total Issued Shares 
The Board of Directors of Convatec declared an interim dividend in respect of 2023 of 1.769 cents per share ("Interim 
Dividend"). The Interim Dividend is to be paid on 28 September 2023 to shareholders on the share register as at 18 
August 2023 ("Record Date"). The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares. On 2 August 
2023, the Company announced that a scrip dividend would be made available for the Interim Dividend, allowing 
shareholders to elect to receive their dividend in the form of new ordinary shares. The calculation price for the scrip 
dividend was announced on 25 August 2023. 
 
It is confirmed that 4,199,962 new ordinary shares of 10 pence each will be allotted and issued on 28 September 2023 by 
the Company to those shareholders who elected to receive the scrip dividend alternative. The shares will rank pari 
passu with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. Application will be made to the Financial Conduct 
Authority for the shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the shares to be 
admitted to trading. 
 
Following the issue of shares under the scrip dividend scheme in respect of the Interim Dividend, the Company's issued 
share capital will be 2,049,789,559 ordinary shares of 10 pence each. Dealings in the shares issued under the scrip 
dividend scheme are expected to commence on 28 September 2023. 
 
Details of the scrip dividend scheme are available at www.convatecgroup.com/investors. 
 
 
Enquiries 
 
Kate Postans, VP Investor Relations                      +44 (0)782 644 7807 
 
ir@convatec.com 
 
Convatec Group Plc's LEI code is 213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
 
About Convatec 
 
Pioneering trusted medical solutions to improve the lives we touch: Convatec is a global medical products and 
technologies company, focused on solutions for the management of chronic conditions, with leading positions in advanced 
wound care, ostomy care, continence care and infusion care. With around 10,000 colleagues, we provide our products and 
services in almost 100 countries, united by a promise to be forever caring. Our solutions provide a range of benefits, 
from infection prevention and protection of at-risk skin, to improved patient outcomes and reduced care costs. Group 
revenues in 2022 were over USD2 billion. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index (LSE: CTEC). To learn more 
about Convatec, please visit www.convatecgroup.com. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BD3VFW73 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     CTEC 
LEI Code:   213800LS272L4FIDOH92 
Sequence No.: 271279 
EQS News ID:  1725687 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1725687&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2023 11:50 ET (15:50 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
