AUBAY: 2023 Half-Yearly Results: Operating margin from ordinary activities: 8.9% - Net income attributable to owners of the parent: EUR 17.0 million

In € thousands H1 2023 H1 2022 Change Revenue 274,775 258,480 +6.3% Operating profit from ordinary activities 24,485 26,600 -8.0% As a % of revenue 8.9% 10.3% Cost of performance shares (690) (635) Other operating income and expenses (1,059) (941) Operating profit 22,736 25,024 -9.1% Financial income/(expense) 340 (565) Tax expense (6,090) (7,091) Net income from consolidated companies 16,986 17,368 -2.2% As a % of revenue 6.2% 6.7% Net income attributable to owners of the parent 16,986 17,329 Headcount 7,841 7,442

Aubay's Board of Directors, which met on September 13, 2023 under Chairman Christian Aubert, approved the consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2023. The financial statements have been reviewed by the company's Statutory Auditors who will shortly issue their reports.

Aubay posted good results in the first half of 2023, driven by organic growth of 6.3% despite a demanding basis for comparison.

Half-year operating margin from ordinary activities of 8.9%

Operating margin from ordinary activities remained at a healthy 8.9%, compared with 10.3% in the first half of 2022. This expected change was attributable to a utilization rate of 92.3% versus 95.2%, and to an unfavorable calendar effect in terms of working days. Aubay has demonstrated resilience in the face of inflation, always maintaining a good ratio between the evolution of its sales prices and its average salary.

Operating profit of €22.7 million

Operating profit was down 8.4%, after taking into account the cost of performance shares for €0.7 million and a net expense of €1.1 million under "Other operating income and expenses", primarily comprising restructuring expenses.

Slight decrease in net income attributable to owners of the parent (6.2% of net margin)

Net income attributable to owners of the parent was virtually stable at €17.0 million, compared with €17.3 million in the first half of 2022. The tax expense of €6.1 million resulted in an average tax rate of 26%, compared with 29% for the same period of the previous year.

Net cash (excluding rental liabilities) stable at €83.5 million, after dividend payment

Cash flow stood at €28.1 million or 10.2% of revenue, compared with €29.1 million in 2022. The change in WCR amounted to a negative €6.6 million compared to a negative €17.5 million for the same period of the previous year. After taking the €9.3 million dividend payout in May into account, net cash was stable at €83.5 million at June 30, 2023, and should significantly increase during the second half of the year, as is the case each year.

Proposed interim dividend of €0.50

In light of the good level of net income and the Group's excellent financial position, the Board of Directors has decided to pay an interim dividend of €0.50 per share in respect of 2023. The interim dividend will be paid on November 10, 2023.

Outlook for 2023

Although customer demand remains strong, it is lower than last year's record levels. This return to normality is taking place uniformly across all countries and sectors. Customers are showing restraint and caution in their investments, given the uncertain macroeconomic context. While this wait-and-see attitude was particularly noticeable over the summer months, sales performance in early September seems to be showing encouraging signs of improvement.

In light of this, Aubay expects its full-year results to be in the lower end of the range of its annual targets, which are:

organic growth of between 5% and 7%, i.e., annual revenue of between €540 million and €550 million ;

; operating margin from ordinary activities between 9.5% and 10.5%.

Aubay will publish its 2023 third-quarter revenue on Wednesday October 18, 2023 after the close of trading.

Glossary

Organic revenue growth: This refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenues from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the euro zone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

2023 Organic growth +6.3% Impact of changes in scope 0 Growth as reported +6.3%

Operating profit from ordinary activities: this indicator corresponds to operating profit before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, abnormal or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate understanding of an entity's recurring operating performance.

Operating margin from ordinary activities: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of operating income from ordinary activities to revenue.

Net debt or net cash (excluding rental liabilities): this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

About Aubay

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. With 7,841 employees in seven countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom) at June 30, 2023, Aubay generated revenue of €513.5 million in 2022.

Euronext, Compartment: B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters: AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Euronext Tech Leaders

APPENDICES

Statement of financial position as of June 30, 202 3 ASSETS (in € thousands) June 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Goodwill 131,305 131,305 Intangible assets 468 597 Property, plant & equipment 4,654 4,978 Right of use relating to leases 20,499 13,850 Equity-accounted investees - - Other financial assets 2,026 2,053 Deferred tax assets 2,423 2,603 Other non-current assets 2,290 1,782 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 163,665 157,168 Inventories and work in progress 840 926 Assets on contracts 44,855 35,458 Trade receivables 122,802 127,890 Other receivables and accruals 39,971 38,510 Marketable securities 43,223 40,272 Cash at bank and in hand 42,447 45,581 CURRENT ASSETS 294,138 288,637 TOTAL ASSETS 457,803 445,805 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in € thousands) June 30, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Capital 6,652 6,634 Additional paid-in capital and consolidated reserves 235,982 208,443 Net income attributable to owners of the parent 16,986 35,629 Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group 259,620 250,706 Minority interests 0 0 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 259,620 250,706 Borrowings and financial liabilities: non-current portion 1,606 1,611 Rental liabilities due in more than 1 year 16,661 9,720 Deferred tax liabilities 156 1 Provisions for contingencies and expenses 6,874 6,600 Other non-current liabilities 434 259 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 25,731 18,191 Borrowings and financial liabilities: current portion 557 832 Rental liabilities due within 1 year 4,390 4,555 Trade and other payables 39,545 39,104 Contract liabilities 16,529 25,615 Other current liabilities 111,431 106,802 CURRENT LIABILITIES 172,452 176,908 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 457,803 445,805

Consolidated income statement for first-half 2023

(in € thousands) First-half 2023 % First-half 2022 % Revenue 274,775 100% 258,480 100% Other operating income 235 120 Purchases used in production and external charges (67,171) (49,103) Staff costs (177,525) (176,617) Taxes other than on income (2,233) (2,197) Amortization, depreciation and provisions (3,783) (3,925) Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods Other operating income and expenses 187 (157) Operating profit from ordinary activities 24,485 8.9% 26,601 10.3% Expenses linked to restricted share units and similar awards (690) (635) Current operating profit 23,795 8.7% 25,966 10.0% Other operating income and expenses (1,059) (941) Operating profit 22,736 8.3% 25,025 9.7% Income from cash and cash equivalents Net borrowing costs (327) (244) Other financial income and expenses 667 (321) Financial income/(expense) (340) (565) Income tax expense (6,090) 26% (7,091) 29% Income from equity-accounted investees Net income before results of discontinued operations or assets held for sale 16 986 17,369 Net income after tax of discontinued operations or assets held for sale Net income 17,369 6.2% 17,369 6.7% Attributable to owners of the parent 16,986 17,333 Minority interests 0 39 Basic weighted average number of shares 13,289,283 13,252,256 Earnings per share 1.28 1.31 Diluted weighted average number of shares 13,366,283 13,332,256 Diluted earnings per share 1.27 1.30

Cash flow statement for first-half 2023 (in € thousands) First-half 2023 First-half 2022 Consolidated net income (including non-controlling interests) 16,986 17,368 Income from equity-accounted investees Net depreciation, amortization and provisions and right of use relating to leases 3,957 3,816 Non-cash expenses and income relating to share-based payments 690 635 Other non-cash items Dividend income (58) (57) Gains and losses on disposals of fixed assets 147 (6) Cash flow after net interest expense and tax 21,722 21,756 Net borrowing costs 327 244 Tax expense (including deferred taxes) 6,090 7,091 Cash flow before net interest expense and tax (A) 28,139 29,091 Income tax payments (B) (8,479) (8,798) Change in WCR © (6,604) (17,463) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (D) = (A+B+C) 13,056 2,830 Outflows for the acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets (773) (1,102) Inflows from the disposal of tangible and intangible fixed assets 6 Outflows for the acquisition of financial assets (5) (4) Inflows from the disposal of financial assets Change in loans and advances granted (36) 50 Disbursements (cash) related to business combinations, net of cash and cash equivalents Dividends received 58 57 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (E) (756) (993) Proceeds from capital increases Amounts received upon the exercise of stock options Purchases of treasury shares for cancellation Purchases of and proceeds from the sale of treasury shares Dividends paid in the period: - Net dividends paid to parent company shareholders (9,304) (10,075) - Dividends paid to the non-controlling shareholders of consolidated companies (44) Inflows from new borrowings Repayment of loan debt (279) (1,272) Repayment of rental liabilities (2,602) (2,818) Net interest payments (327) (244) Purchase of non-controlling minority interests Other financial cash flows Net cash provided by (used in) financial activities (F) (12,512) (14,453) Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (G) 27 (11) Change in net cash (D+E+F+G) 185 (12,627) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 85,839 79,056 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 85,654 66,429

