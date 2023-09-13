Invesco Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 13

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 13 September 2023 it repurchased 24,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 153.42p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 38,971,250.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 38,971,250 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 68,197,183.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

13 September 2023