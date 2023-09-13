Canto Introduces AI Visual Search

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Canto, a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, today announced the launch of AI Visual Search, a powerful new solution that allows users to search their entire content library based on visual descriptions. With this product, users can utilize natural language (ie. "video of children running on a beach") to describe what they are looking for, and powerful AI technology will instantly bring up image and video assets that meet those criteria - all without relying solely on existing metadata.

This innovative technology comes at an ideal time for digital asset management users, who are often managing thousands of brand assets in their content libraries. The incredible growth of generative AI in the last year means that businesses are creating more content than ever1, all while creative and marketing teams report being under increased pressure to deliver content faster2. Canto AI Visual Search aims to empower these users with the tools they need to quickly and easily find the assets they're looking for, increasing their speed to market and boosting their content ROI.

"Our mission at Canto is to develop products that solve the immediate needs of our customers," said Wain Kellum, CEO of Canto. "And our customers have told us time and time again that their creative and marketing departments are struggling to keep up with increasing content requests, complexity, and volume. AI Visual Search was created to overcome this content chaos, and we couldn't be more excited to bring this technology to our customers."

Digital asset management software has long been used by companies all over the world to organize, find, and share their brand's digital assets. But the process of searching for assets has traditionally relied on metadata being added to each individual asset, which can often be unreliable due to incomplete or inaccurate tagging. Canto AI Visual Search bridges this gap by relying on visual content as the key, ensuring that users can effortlessly find assets that traditional, metadata-only searches would miss.

"What's really exciting is that we're just starting to reimagine the user experience within digital asset management," said Alan Beiagi, Chief Product Officer of Canto. "With AI Visual Search, we've released a product that helps customers find existing assets faster, search more accurately, and significantly reduce the learning curve for new users. But we're just starting to scratch the surface of what is possible with AI and how we can develop new solutions that help customers extract more value from their digital content."

About Canto:

Canto is a leader in digital asset management (DAM) software, with customers that include many of today's top brands. This simple yet intuitive solution gives organizations a visual way to centralize, organize, and share all their digital brand assets, empowering them to save valuable time and gain a competitive edge. Canto's DAM solution has wide applicability to a variety of industry verticals, including retail, manufacturing, education, transportation, hospitality, nonprofit, healthcare, food and beverage, technology and more. Canto's corporate headquarters is in Atlanta, with offices in Berlin and Frankfurt, Germany. For more information, visit www.canto.com.

