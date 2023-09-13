Award-Winning Digital Marketing Agency Block & Tam Introduces "Meta Translator": A Cutting-Edge Digital Tool Revolutionizing Multilingual Website Expansion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Block & Tam, the renowned digital marketing agency known for its innovative approach to enhancing brand's online presence, is proud to unveil its latest tool, " Meta Translator ." This cutting-edge tool redefines the realm of multilingual website expansion, empowering businesses to effortlessly connect with global audiences by transforming their online platforms into dynamic international sites.

Meta Translator's advanced technology scans websites, identifying key international pages and their associated content, and seamlessly translates and optimizes all metadata and on-page copy for the desired languages. The result is a remarkable transformation that enables any website to resonate more effectively with local audiences and soar in organic rankings, thereby driving increased traffic, orders, and revenue.

By capitalizing on Meta Translator's capabilities, Block & Tam's clients gain the edge in global outreach, allowing them to test the waters in new territories with localized landing pages. Unlike traditional extensive translation projects, Meta Translator offers a cost-effective solution that drives paid search traffic to these localized pages, enhancing market penetration and engagement without straining budgets or incurring development fees.

Block & Tam's impressive client portfolio boasts a range of elite luxury fashion brands including Alice & Olivia, Veronica Beard, and Motherhood - to name a few. The agency's expertise in PPC, SEO, Social Media, and data analytics has consistently delivered optimal revenue and cost efficiency, propelling their clients to new heights of success. Block & Tam's CEO, Brittany Eber states, "Our mission has always been to empower brands to achieve their global aspirations. Meta Translator is the embodiment of our commitment to innovation and excellence. By harnessing the power of data and technology, we've created a tool that not only breaks language barriers, and also fosters meaningful connections between brands and audiences worldwide."

Under Brittany Eber's visionary leadership, Block & Tam has cultivated a culture of innovation and data-driven decision-making with exceptional results. This approach has led her team to develop impactful marketing strategies that consistently exceed client expectations. Eber's emphasis on transparency and a personalized touch has garnered the agency a sterling reputation, forging partnerships with some of the globe's most renowned brands. For more information about Block & Tam or to inquire about Meta Translator visit their website here .

About Block & Tam:

Block & Tam is an award winning digital marketing agency that masters the channels to unlock powerful insights from your data and drive business growth. Their international team of experts are driven to unlock powerful insights within your data, connecting the dots to make sense of the metrics, build your brand, and drive business growth through effective, multi-channel digital marketing solutions. Block & Tam does all the work and analyzes the channels, so you don't have to.

