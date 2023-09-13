Regulatory News:

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT [FR0012419307 ALFOC] held yesterday its annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which was chaired by Fabrice Larue, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Shareholders present, represented or casting postal votes held 5,317,953 of the 5,823,806 shares entitled to vote, leading to a quorum of 91.31%.

The annual General Meeting adopted all the resolutions submitted to it, namely:

Approval of the corporate financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 and discharge of the directors and executive officers



Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023



Approval of expenses and charges specified by Article 39-4 of the French General Tax Code



Allocation of profit for the year and allocation to the legal reserve



Ratification of the co-option of Fabrice Larue as director



Approval, pursuant to Articles L.225-38 and L.225-40 of the French Commercial Code, of the related-party agreements entered into with (i) Sean Brennan and (ii) Christophe Nobileau, and specified in the Auditors' Special Report



Authorisation for the Board of Directors to purchase the Company's own shares in accordance with Article L. 22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code



Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on (i) the issue, with preferential subscription rights applicable, of shares and/or securities giving immediate or future access to capital or giving the right to a debt security, or (ii) the incorporation of profits, reserves or additional share premiums into Company's capital



Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on the issue, by public offer, of shares and/or securities giving immediate or future access to capital or giving the right to a debt security, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights and without specifying the beneficiaries



Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of shares and/or securities giving immediate or future access to capital or the right to a debt security, by means of an offer as set out in Article L.411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code, subject to a limit of 20% of the share capital per year, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights and without specifying the beneficiaries



Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of shares and/or securities giving immediate or future access to capital or the right to a debt security, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights for the benefit of categories of beneficiaries



Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the number of shares issued in accordance with the provisions of Article L.225-135-1 of the French Commercial Code, in the event of application of one of the delegations of authority referred to in the preceding resolutions



Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on a share capital increase for cash with the cancellation of preferential subscription rights to the benefit of employee members of a company savings plan



Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by a maximum nominal amount of €1,169,086.80 by means of a public share buyback offer followed by the cancellation of shares



Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by cancelling treasury shares



Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to award free shares in the Company



Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to grant stock options on Company shares



Setting of the overall cap for authorised share and security issues giving access to capital and debt securities



Powers for formalities

The Company would like to thank all shareholders who attended this annual General Meeting.

The detailed results of the votes by resolution can be consulted on the Company's website at the following address: https://investor.focus-entmt.com/fr/meetings

About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. As a publisher of strong brands such as A Plague Tale, Atomic Heart, Evil West, The Surge, and SnowRunner, its vocation is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. The Group generated revenues of €194.1 million in 2022/23. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

For more information follow us on social media:

Twitter LinkedIn Instagram YouTube Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230913768483/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Laure d'Hauteville

Tél: 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00

E-mail: IR@focusent.com

Press Office

Clémence Bigeon

Tél: 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00

Mail: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com