Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Middle East & Africa Data Center Colocation Market Set to Reach $3.36 Billion in 2028, More than 3 Million Sq. Ft to be Added in the Next 6 Years - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton publishes the latest research report on the Middle East & Africa data center colocation market . The Market will grow at a CAGR of 8.11% during 2022-2028.



The analysis encompasses the current state of the Middle East and Africa data center colocation market for the period 2023-2028, considering its market dynamics. It provides a comprehensive overview of various factors driving growth, as well as obstacles and emerging trends in the market. The report delves into both the factors influencing demand and those affecting supply within the market. Furthermore, it offers in-depth assessments and scrutiny of key companies that are at the forefront of operations in this market.

Middle East and Africa Data Center Colocation Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 3.36 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 2.10 Billion CAGR by Revenue (2022-2028) 8.11 % Market Size - Area (2028) 3 Million Square Feet Power Capacity (2028) 587.7 MW Colocation Market by Revenue (2028) USD 3.3 Billion Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Colocation Service, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography Countries Covered The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, Other Middle Eastern Countries, South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Other African Countries

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% of customization

The Middle East & Africa data center colocation market by electrical infrastructure to cross $ 1 billion by 2028

UPS systems attract the highest investment in terms of power infrastructure through the adoption of valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) battery-powered systems. The adoption of UPS systems is a critical task for data center operators and designers as it accounts for around 30% of failures identified in facilities. Vendors introduced lithium-ion UPS solutions, nickel-zinc batteries, and Prussian blue sodium-ion batteries to overcome the challenges of VRLA batteries. The market will witness the adoption of UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries during the forecast period. Most data centers operating in the Middle East & Africa adopt N+N redundant infrastructure, while some data centers design facilities with space to install up to 2N redundant UPS systems to cope with diverse feed designs of the facility and frequent power outages. In terms of capacity, the adoption of 500-1,250 kVA UPS systems contributes to higher investments for vendors than other systems.

Africa's Data Center Boom: Growth Fueled by 5G, AI, & Government Initiatives

The Africa data center colocation market to reach USD 1.22 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.64% during 2022-2028.

Africa is the next frontier of the data center industry as large numbers of data centers and large power capacities are coming up. The data center demand in the region is fueled by the rise in the adoption of 5G, artificial intelligence, government incentives, and smart city initiatives. The region also witnesses cloud investments, which lead to data center growth. For instance, in April 2022, Kasi Cloud, a cloud-based service provider in the region, opened a data center in Nigeria to expand its services. South Africa is one of the major data center markets witnessing the opening of cloud regions by Google, Oracle, and AWS. The region witnessed acquisitions, where the MainOne data center was acquired by Equinix and Teraco by Digital Realty.

Segmentation Insights

Data centers are investing in power infrastructure with a minimum of N+1 redundancy. In 2022, UPS systems accounted for a market share of more than 30% of the total electrical infrastructure in data centers.

Data centers are investing in cooling infrastructure due to the high-temperature climate in some African countries. In 2022, cooling systems accounted for a market share of more than 65% of the total mechanical infrastructure in data centers. Air-based cooling contributed to more than 70% of the cooling technique in the African region.

There has been significant growth in establishing data centers in the region, specifically in the Tier III and Tier IV certification categories. Many private and public entities, including those in the BFSI, education, and government sectors, have obtained Uptime Institute certifications during the design phase or for their completed facilities. This demonstrates a strong commitment to high reliability and operational excellence in data center infrastructure.

UAE & Saudi Arabia Lead Middle East Data Center Colocation Market Expansion

The Middle East data center colocation market to reach USD 2.13 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.83%.

In the Middle East data center colocation market, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are the major contributors to the capacity in the region with around 35% and 23%, and the market in these countries is expected to skyrocket in four to five years due to the shift of the oil economy to the digital economy in the region. Cloud-based services, smart city developments, and fiber connectivity are other factors driving continuous colocation data center investments across the region. The region's major global cloud service providers include Amazon Web Services, Tencent, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba, Oracle, and Huawei Technologies. For instance, the Oracle cloud region is co-located in Mobily Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Digitalization across businesses will increase data center investments by colocation, cloud, Internet, and telecommunication providers. Some telecom companies such as Ericsson, stc, Turk Telecom, Cellcom, Zain, Nokia, Vodafone, Ooredoo, du, and Omantel are responsible for deploying and introducing 5G services in Middle Eastern countries.

The presence of industrial parks, the availability of land, and the government's support motivate operators to develop data centers in the region and boost the Middle East data center colocation market. For instance, the government of Bahrain announced the launching of its first data center park, which includes the development of its first data center by stc Bahrain through collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications. The Middle East data center colocation market will likely witness new players' entry. In 2022, some new entrants included Digital Realty, Infinity, Damac Data Centres (EDGNEX), Global Technical Realty, Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST), and ZeroPoint DC. However, these new players will face competition from local and established global players.

Market Segmentation

Colocation Service:? Retail Colocation and Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation and Wholesale Colocation Infrastructure:? Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction

Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, and General Construction Electrical Infrastructure,? UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgear, Power Distribution Units, and Other Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgear, Power Distribution Units, and Other Electrical Infrastructure Mechanical Infrastructure:? Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems, Racks, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems:? CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers, Economizers & Evaporative Coolers, and Other Cooling Units

CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers, Economizers & Evaporative Coolers, and Other Cooling Units Cooling Technique:? Air-based Cooling Technique and Liquid-based Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique and Liquid-based Cooling Technique General Construction:? Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression, Physical Security, and DCIM/BMS Solutions

Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression, Physical Security, and DCIM/BMS Solutions Tier Standard:? Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV

Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV Geography:?Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, and Other Middle Eastern Countries) and Africa (South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Other African Countries

Vendors

Key Data Center Investors: 21st Century Technology, Africa Data Centres, Adgar Investments and Development, Batelco, Bynet Data Communications, Digital Parks Africa, Equinix, EdgeConneX, Future Digital Data Systems (FDDS), Gulf Data Hub, Galaxy Backbone, iColo (Digital Realty), IXAfrica, Khazna Data Centers (G42 & Etisalat), Moro Hub, MedOne, Meeza, Mobily, MainOne, Medallion Communications, NTT Global Data Centers, Oman Data Park, Ooredoo, Paratus Namibia, Rack Centre, Raxio Data Centres, Saudi Telecom Company (stc), Serverfarm, Turkcell, Türk Telekom, Telehouse, Telecom Egypt, Teraco (Digital Realty), and Wingu

New Entrants: Airtel Nigeria, Agility, Cloudoon, Compass Datacenters, Digital Realty, Damac Data Centres, Global Technical Realty, Infinity, Kasi Cloud, Open Access Data Centres (OADC), Vantage Data Centers, Quantum Switch Tamasuk and ZeroPoint DC

Key Questions Answered in the Report:?

How big is the Middle East and Africa data center colocation market?

What is the growth rate of the Middle East and Africa data center colocation market?

What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Middle East and Africa data center colocation market by 2028?

What are the key trends in the Middle East and Africa data center colocation market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Middle East and Africa data center colocation market by 2028?

