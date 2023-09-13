Master Lock Unveils the Next Generation Lock Box Offering Double Storage Capacity and Optimal Flexibility

The most versatile lock box launching in The Home Depot stores next week, now available on HomeDepot.com

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Master Lock, the industry leader in padlocks and related security products, today launched the next generation of its flagship lock box bringing innovation to the key storage industry. With double the storage capacity*, easy to use features and increased versatility, the new lock boxes provide the ultimate solution for secure shared access. The Next Generation Lock Box will be unveiled through an exclusive partnership with The Home Depot, debuting next week in the retailer's nearly 2,000 stores nationwide and available now online at HomeDepot.com.

There are three models of the new lock box- Model #5480D with a removable shackle, Model #5481D wall mountable and Model #5482D with a removable cable - allowing for next level convenience for any user needs. These options bring ease of use and versatility, as well as security, with the cable model providing flexibility to secure it in hard-to-reach and discreet locations.

"We know that our customers have many uses for our lock boxes beyond just on a doorknob or handle, and our research indicates a desire for design modifications. With the end user in mind, we've reimagined the lock box to provide optimal space to accommodate keys, trackers, or fobs, as well as ease of use and versatility for use cases such as boat and recreational vehicle owners, dog walkers, contractors, and others," said Becky Fellows, senior category manager at Master Lock.

With double the storage capacity, users are able to securely fit more shapes and sizes of keys, fobs, garage door openers, key cards or other valuables in the new and improved lock box. This allows for the ability to provide secure access to even more personal or business assets, such as properties, storage sheds, recreational vehicles, construction equipment and more. In addition to increased storage capacity, an integrated bin prevents lock box jamming, upward tilted dials improve ergonomics and readability, and the new fully removeable shackles and cable provide flexibility of placement for secure storage, no matter the location.

Beginning in 2024, the 5480, 5481 and 5482 Next Generation Lock Box models will also be available on MasterLock.com and via other national retailers. Visit MasterLock.com for more information.

*Double the storage capacity of equivalent Master Lock models.

About The Master Lock Company and Fortune Brands Innovations

The Master Lock Company is recognized worldwide as the authentic, enduring name in padlocks and security products. The company offers a broad range of innovative security and safety solutions for consumer, commercial, and industrial end-users. The Master Lock Company is part of Fortune Brand Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. Visit www.masterlock.com and www.FBIN.comto learn more.

