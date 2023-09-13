McDonald's Corporation: McDonald's Archways to Opportunity Has Awarded More Than $185 Million in High School and College Tuition Assistance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / At McDonald's, we believe opportunity starts with education - which is why we and many participating Franchisees offer avenues for learning to restaurant employees across the globe. In many regions, McDonald's and participating Franchisees are combining workplace training and study so people of all ages and at all stages of their educational and professional journey can build a career, regardless of previous experience or qualifications.

Continuing Education Support for Restaurant Staff

One of the ways we achieve this is through Archways to Opportunity®, a comprehensive education program that offers eligible U.S. employees and employees of participating Franchisees the opportunity to grown and learn. The program can help employees on the path to success by improving English skills, earning a high school diploma, working toward a college degree or getting help making an education or career path with advisors.

Since its launch in April 2015 through year-end 2022, the program has:

Increased access to education for more than 82,500 people.

Awarded college tuition assistance to more than 65,000 restaurant employees.

Helped more than 1,700 people graduate through the Career Online High School program.

Reached more than 8,300 graduates from English Under the Arches since 2007.

Awarded more than $185 million in high school and college tuition assistance.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with nearly 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from McDonald's Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: McDonald's Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mcdonalds-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: McDonald's Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783833/mcdonalds-archways-to-opportunity-has-awarded-more-than-185-million-in-high-school-and-college-tuition-assistance