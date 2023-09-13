Campbell, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2023) - Today, the team at Illumeo are thrilled to unveil Illumeo AI Search, a groundbreaking AI-powered Chat bot developed for accounting and finance professionals and crafted to answer all their questions with cited results. Illumeo AI Search uses Chat GPT's powerful language model and gathers answer data from hundreds of hand-picked websites to return the most update, accurate and validated information. Developed by leading experts, Illumeo AI Search is developed to transform the way accounting students, professionals and CPAs navigate across multiple sources to seek answers to complex theoretical accounting questions, function specific challenges and CPE related updates by providing a consolidated platform to serve all these needs.

Illumeo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9276/180469_4d99f96634388981_001full.jpg

Serving over 75,000 accounting, audit and finance professionals worldwide, Illumeo is a trusted name in accounting CPE and specialty training domains. With over 1,800 on-demand CPE courses, 120+ live CPE webinars and the most powerful and feature rich learning management features, it pioneers in bringing new technology to the CPE front. Illumeo AI enabled Assessments and Course Recommendation Engine is widely used by CPAs and professionals to know skills gaps and find ways to score CPE and learn new skills.

"This launch is another milestone that we achieved and kept with our pioneering tradition," said John Kogan, Founder and Chairman of Illumeo. "Accurate and up-to-date information is the lifeline of the accounting profession and Illumeo AI search is engineered to deliver precisely that. Through advanced machine learning algorithms and natural language processing capabilities, this cutting-edge tool scours hand-picked websites, including authoritative financial resources, regulatory bodies, and reputable industry publications, to gather relevant data with laser-like precision."

The company expects to add more AI capabilities in coming months and all of the new initiatives are aimed at achieving a seamless learning experience for subscribers. Recent boom in AI has enabled the team to work on bringing innovative learning and skill development experience and they are looking forward to a CPE platform that integrates AI capabilities to offer a unique learning experience.

Illumeo AI Search is available to all, inviting accounting students, professionals and CPAs to experience the transformative impact of AI in their daily tasks.

Check out Illumeo AI Chatbot answers all CPE, Accounting and Finance related questions: https://www.illumeo.com/ask-illumeo-ai

Learn more at www.illumeo.com.

ABOUT ILLUMEO

Based in Silicon Valley, CA, Illumeo is a specialized learning platform for professionals in Audit, Accounting, and Corporate Finance and the companies that employ them. The cloud-based Illumeo learning platform provides over 1,250 on-demand courses, live webinars, thousands of continuing education credit hours, a complete Compliance Monitor solution with advanced assessment and development plan tools, and is used at companies of all sizes, including many of the largest and most successful service organizations and corporations in the world.

Contact Details:

Illumeo

Email: info@illumeo.com

Phone: 408-400-3993

Address: 1608 W Campbell

Av #221, Campbell, CA 95008

