Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 at the On Labs in Zurich, Switzerland. The event will include activations and presentations from the On management team, covering the Company's latest strategic initiatives and financial outlook.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advance registration is required. The presentation will begin at 8 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Central European Time) and will be livestreamed on the Company's Investor Relations website via the following link. A recording will be available shortly after the live event.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Thirteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On's award-winning CloudTec innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear's circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on.

On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on.com.

