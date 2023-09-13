Binkley 2024 Campaign: Students Connect With Presidential Candidate Ryan Binkley at Town Hall

Binkley's Campaign Is Expanding the Tent of the Republican Party by Appealing to Young People from Coast to Coast

HENNIKER, NH / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2023 / Dozens of young people are expected to fill a Town Hall at New England College tonight featuring presidential candidate Ryan Binkley.

Presidential Candidate Ryan Binkley & Family

Ryan Binkley and his wife, Ellie, are the parents of five high school and college students.

"We're been reaching out to college students, and they're responding," said Binkley, a Dallas businessman and pastor who has five children in high school and college with his wife, Ellie. "Our party's message should resonate regardless of your age. Republicans have not done a good job of that."

Tonight's Town Hall hosted by the college and broadcast by C-SPAN features nearly an hour of Binkley answering questions from a crowd of students, faculty and community members.

Organizers of the event say this year's new crop of students has been expressing a lot of concern about the divisive political discourse in the country right now, and they are eager to meet a candidate who focuses on unity.

"America is in desperate need of an economic revival and a heartfelt spiritual revival," Binkley said. "We're so broken in these areas. We've never been this divided in my lifetime. If we don't come together to solve some of our biggest problems, we're going to be in a lot of trouble. I'm running for the next generation."

Binkley and his team have been engaging student leaders at a variety of events featuring young people, from the Turning Point Action conference in Florida to the Young Republican National Convention in Dallas to the Gen Z for Jesus gathering in Los Angeles this month.

"A lot of young people have lost hope in politics," said influencer Alan Rosas, who has nearly half a million followers on TikTok. "I've been able to talk about Ryan Binkley. He is a Christian pastor. He's running for president, and I tell young people about him. You can see the fruit in his life, in his marriage, his family, his church, his business, the culture in his business. He's the real deal."

College students are a key part of Binkley's plan to create a new volunteer organization called SAVE (Serving And Volunteering through Education) to mentor inner city kids. Binkley said paying attention to young people and urban America will help the Republican Party move "Beyond 46," the theme of a new national ad campaign. Binkley is confident he is the candidate who can move the party and the country beyond the 46th president, beyond losing 46 of the top 50 cities, and beyond 46% in the popular vote.

"Since President Ronald Reagan's landslide victory in 1984, our party's presidential returns have gotten worse with each new election," Binkley said. "Now, we seem to be stuck at 46% of the popular vote. That won't change until we change our message and our messengers."

