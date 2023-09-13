Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2023) - Greencastle Resources Ltd. (TSXV: VGN) ("Greencastle" or the "Company") announces the Company has acquired 2,500,000 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of Highrock Resources Ltd. ("Highrock") at an average price of $0.065 per Common Share, through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Prior to the acquisition of the Common Shares, the Company did not hold any securities of Highrock. Upon completion of the acquisition of the Common Shares, the Company will hold 2,500,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 18.78% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares in the capital of Highrock on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. Depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, the Company may from time to time increase or decrease its holdings of Common Shares or other securities of the Company. A copy of the early warning report will be available on Highrock's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For additional information, please visit www.greencastle.ltd or contact:

Anthony Roodenburg

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 416-367-4571 ext. 222.

