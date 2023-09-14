PSC Consulting Strengthens APAC Leadership with New Asia Appointment

Dr Amir Hashim named new PSC General Manager for Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Amir Hashim has been appointed as the new General Manager for Asia for specialist global electricity industry consultants, PSC Asia, based in Singapore.

As the APAC region advances towards net zero, Dr Amir's appointment will enhance PSC's regional capabilities and further its commitment to lead Asia through the energy transition across its multifaceted markets. PSC has always been driven by the vision to empower individuals to transform the energy industry and is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Hashim.

Commenting on the appointment, Ashley Grohn, Managing Director Asia Pacific at PSC Consulting, said: "Amir's deep experience of the energy arena in both Asia and Europe puts him in the perfect position to help advise our growing APAC customer base on the vital need to transition to greener energy sources while keeping the lights on. He is acutely aware of the myriad of issues the region's electricity sector faces, coupled with the international pressures of meeting ESG goals and aligning with global net zero aims."

Dr Hashim's career in the electricity sector spans both academia and industry. He worked for many years with Malaysia's national utility provider, TNB, where he was involved in high-voltage power generation, transmission, distribution of electricity, and retail for the overall Malaysian market. Prior to joining PSC Consulting, he served as the principal consultant for the German technology company Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen in the APAC region.

The newly appointed GM said: "I am excited to join the team at PSC, which is ready, willing, and able to help APAC electricity providers with the intricate transition to more sustainable energy sources. As Asia strives to reduce its carbon intensity in power generation, meet ESG standards, and create carbon credits, I look forward to helping them in this transition.

"The social and political drivers to net zero in Asia differ significantly from those in Europe and the States. Governments and utilities in the region need a comfort level to advance swiftly. With support from the PSC team, companies can gain the assurance and confidence to rapidly meet their energy transition targets," he concluded.

