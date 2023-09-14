Good things come to those who wait! After obstacles and delays with regard to the launch of SMARTBROKER+, interested parties were given access to the completely newly developed trading platform and thus also to the long-awaited app for the first time at the end of August as part of an Early Access phase. The capitalists put all their energy into a state-of-the-art frontend for iOS, Android and web, as well as an excellent user journey. The unbeatable price-performance ratio, however, remains the same. SMARTBROKER+ is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favorable conditions of Neobrokers.

