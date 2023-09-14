Sequana Medical NV: Sequana Medical announces H1 2023 results and provides business update

PRESS RELEASE

alfa pump ® - strong pivotal POSEIDON data presented at leading international liver congress / on track to file Pre-Market Approval (PMA) application to US FDA in Q4 2023

DSR ® - safety of single dose DSR 2.0 demonstrated / P hase 1/2a US MOJAVE study in h eart f ailure ongoing with initial data expected in Q4 2023

Total liquidity position of €17.1 million and cash runway into Q1 2024





Ghent, Belgium - 14 September 2023 - Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "SequanaMedical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, today announces its business highlights and financial results for the six-month period ending 30 June 2023 and its outlook for the remainder of the year.

Ian Crosbie, Chief Executive Officer at Sequana Medical, commented: "During the first half of this year, we made strong progress in both ouralfapump and DSR programs.

"Ouralfapump liver programis advancing towards North American commercialization with filing of the PMA with the FDA planned by year end.Data from our landmark POSEIDON studywas presented at the prestigious international EASL liver congress and reaffirms alfapump'sstrong clinical profile-virtuallyeliminating the need for needle paracentesis and significantly improving patients' quality of life. Although not powered for survival, the study's one-year survival probability of 70% is encouraging in a patient population where 50% survival after one year is typically reported. We are pleased to see the progress of TCET1 in the US and applaud CMS2intent to support patient care and innovation by providing a new national coverage pathway for promising FDA-designated breakthrough devices such as the alfapump.

"We are excited to have the MOJAVE study of our second-generation DSR product in diuretic-resistant heart failure patients underway in the US, with first patients enrolled. In this Phase 1/2a randomized controlled study, we are seeking to build upon the strong results of our SAHARA study where we demonstrated DSR's disease-modifying profile - safe, effective and rapid elimination of persistent congestion, important improvements in cardiovascular and renal health, and the restoration of diuretic response of the kidney. We look forward to reporting initial safety and efficacy data from the non-randomized cohort by year end, and are planning for enrollment of up to 30 patients into the randomized cohort next year.

"Despite challenging market conditions, we've secured additional financing, extending our cash runway into the first quarter of 2024. We're delighted to welcome Ken Macleod to our Board, whose wealth of experience in healthcare companies and life science fund management will be invaluable to our journey."

Highlights from year 2023 to date

North American alfapump liver program

POSEIDON - data presented by Principal Investigator Prof. Wong at EASL 2023 Congress from successful pivotal study in patients with recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis, supports strong clinical profile of alfa pump Effective control of ascites, virtually eliminating needle paracentesis Safety in line with expectations Clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in patients' quality of life at six months post-implantation compared to baseline One year survival of 70% compares favorably to literature citing 50% in this patient population 3

pump On track to file PMA application to the US FDA in Q4 2023

DSR heart failure program

Successful completion of IND 4 -enabling pre-clinical and Phase 1 studies of second-generation DSR product (DSR 2.0) Data from GLP 5 studies in mice and sheep showed there was no difference in systemic and local toxic effects in animals treated repeatedly with DSR 2.0 compared to animals in the control group, concluding that DSR 2.0 had consistent safety with the standard peritoneal dialysis solution used in the control group. Data from the Phase 1 CHIHUAHUA study in stable peritoneal dialysis patients demonstrated that a single dose of DSR 2.0 was safe and well-tolerated and indicated a compelling dosing profile.

-enabling pre-clinical and Phase 1 studies of second-generation DSR product (DSR 2.0) MOJAVE - US randomized controlled Phase 1/2a study of DSR 2.0 for treatment of congestive heart failure underway First patients enrolled in non-randomized cohort of three patients. Progress to the randomized cohort of up to 30 additional patients planned for H1 2024, subject to approval from the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board following their review of these first three patients.

Additional DSR patents granted in the US and China Additional US patents granted covering among other, the expansion of the composition of matter and method for Sequana Medical's DSR therapy, including additional oncotic and osmotic agents and the use of an implantable pump system. A key composition of matter patent was granted in China.



Corporate

Expanded Board of Directors with the appointment of Dr. Kenneth Macleod as non-executive director. Dr. Macleod is a partner at Rosetta Capital and brings more than 35 years' experience in the life science sector from his senior operating roles in healthcare companies and life science fund management.

Raised €15.8 million in gross proceeds by means of an equity placement via an accelerated book building offering, extending the Company's cash runway into Q1 2024.

Total liquidity position of €17.1 million at the end of June 2023 compared to €18.9 million at the end of December 2022.





Outlook for the remainder of 202 3

North American alfa pump liver program - on track to file PMA application to the US FDA in Q4 2023 Top-line data from the US patient preference study expected in H2 2023 Data from propensity matched interim analysis of NACSELD 6 registry vs POSEIDON pivotal cohort expected in H2 2023





pump liver program - on track to file PMA application to the US FDA in Q4 2023 DSR heart failure program - continue US Phase 1/2a randomized controlled MOJAVE study



Data from three patients in non-randomized cohort expected in Q4 2023



Financial review - Six months ended 30 June 202 3

in Thousand Euros HY 2023 HY 2022 Variance Revenue 384 464 (17%) Cost of goods sold (88) (103) (14%) Gross margin 296 361 (17%) Sales & Marketing (1,100) (1,149) (4%) Clinical (3,714) (4,279) (13%) Quality & Regulatory (3,186) (1,660) 92% Supply Chain (2,372) (1,478) 61% Engineering (2,095) (1,761) 19% General & Administration (3,455) (3,538) (2%) Total operating expenses (15,922) (13,865) 15% Other income 210 217 (3%) Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)7 (15,417) (13,287) 16% Finance income 1,316 113 N.M. Finance cost (2,108) (1,425) 48% Total net finance cost (792) (1,311) (40%) Income tax expense (255) (257) (1%) Net loss for the period (16,464) (14,855) 11% Basic Loss Per Share (0.65) (0.68) (5%) Cash position* at 30 June 17,122 23,802 (28%)

N.M.: Not Meaningful (percentage greater than 150%)

* Cash position only includes highly liquid cash and cash equivalents.

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Revenue

Revenue decreased from €0.46 million in H1 2022 to €0.38 million in H1 2023 due to the decision to scale back European commercial activities.

Cost of goods sold

Cost of goods sold decreased from €0.10 million in H1 2022 to €0.09 million in H1 2023 in line with the decrease in revenue.

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses increased from €13.87 million in H1 2022 to €15.92 million in H1 2023 mainly due to the preparations of the submissions for marketing approval of the alfapump in the US and Canada.

Sales and Marketing expenses remained stable at €1.15 million in H1 2022 and €1.10 million in H1 2023.

Clinical expenses decreased from €4.28 million in H1 2022 to €3.71 million in H1 2023 mainly as a result of lower costs related to the North American pivotal POSEIDON study of the alfapump and the SAHARA DSR proof-of-concept study, partially compensated by pre-clinical and clinical development work required for the Company's IND filing for its proprietary DSR product and commencement of the MOJAVE study in the US.

Quality and Regulatory expenses increased from €1.66 million in H1 2022 to €3.19 million in H1 2023, mainly driven by external advice solicited for the preparation of the submissions for marketing approval of the alfapump in the US and Canada.

Supply chain expenses increased from €1.48 million in H1 2022 to €2.37 million in H1 2023 largely driven by additional staffing and external advice for the preparation of the submissions for marketing approval of the alfapump in the US and Canada.

Engineering expenses increased from €1.76 million in H1 2022 to €2.10 million in H1 2023, largely driven by test samples required for the preparation of the submissions for marketing approval of the alfapump in the US and Canada.

General and Administration expenses remained stable at €3.54 million in H1 2022 and €3.45 million in H1 2023.

Other income remained stable at €0.22 million in H1 2022 and €0.21 million in H1 2023 and includes recognized income from Belgian Research & Development (R&D) incentives with regard to incurred R&D expenses.

EBIT

As a result of the above, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) evolved from a loss of €13.29 million in H1 2022 to a loss of €15.42 million in H1 2023.

Total net finance cost

Net finance cost decreased from €1.31 million in H1 2022 to €0.79 million in H1 2023, mainly resulting from the impact of the valuation of the Bootstrap Warrants and Kreos Subscription Rights partially compensated by the initial valuation of the Investor Warrants (issued as part of the April 2023 equity placement). All of these items are non-cash items.

Income tax expense

Income tax expense remained stable at €0.26 million in H1 2022 and H1 2023 and are a result of the activities in Switzerland.

Net loss for the period

As a result of the above, the net loss increased from €14.86 million in H1 2022 to €16.46 million in H1 2023.

Basic losses per share (LPS)

Basic losses per share decreased from €0.68 in H1 2022 to €0.65 in H1 2023.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Net debt

Net debt8 at 30 June 2023 increased by €1.80 million compared to 31 December 2022, mainly as a result of slightly lower cash position compared to 31 December 2022.

Working Capital

Working capital9 at 30 June 2023 remained stable at -€4.57 million compared to 31 December 2022.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Net cash outflow from operating activities was €16.36 million in H1 2023 compared to €13.66 million in H1 2022. The higher outflow was mainly driven by higher net loss of the period.

Cash flow from investing activities resulted in a net outflow of €0.08 million in H1 2023, compared to a net outflow of €0.44 million in H1 2022.

Cash flow from financing activities resulted in a net inflow of €14.72 million in H1 2023, mainly as a result of the proceeds from the April 2023 equity placement. In H1 2022, the net inflow of €28.22 million was mainly a result of the March 2022 equity placement.

The Company ended H1 2023 with a total liquidity position of €17.12 million (end 2022: €18.87 million).

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical NV is a pioneer in treating fluid overload, a serious and frequent clinical complication in patients with liver disease, heart failure and cancer. These patients can have up to 15 liters of extra fluid in their bodies, causing major medical issues including increased mortality, repeated hospitalizations, severe pain, difficulty breathing and restricted mobility that severely impacts daily life. Although diuretics are standard of care, the problem is that in many patients they are no longer effective and / or tolerable. There are limited effective treatment options for these patients, resulting in poor clinical outcomes, high costs and a major impact on their quality of life. Sequana Medical is seeking to provide innovative treatment options for this large and growing "diuretic-resistant" patient population.

alfapump® and DSR® are Sequana Medical's proprietary platforms that work with the body to treat diuretic-resistant fluid overload, delivering major clinical and quality of life benefits for patients and reducing costs for healthcare systems. The Company has reported positive primary endpoint data from the North American pivotal POSEIDON trial of the alfapump in recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis, enabling the filing of a Pre-Market Approval (PMA) application with the FDA, planned for Q4 2023. Having delivered clinical proof-of-concept for DSR as a disease-modifying drug program for the treatment of heart failure, the Company has commenced MOJAVE, a US randomized controlled multi-center Phase 1/2a clinical trial of DSR 2.0, with initial data expected in Q4 2023.

Sequana Medical is listed on Euronext Brussels.

Important Regulatory Disclaimers

The alfapump® system is currently not approved in the United States or Canada. In the United States and Canada, the alfapump system is currently under clinical investigation (POSEIDON Trial) and is being studied in adult patients with refractory or recurrent ascites due to liver cirrhosis. DSR® therapy is still in development and it should be noted that any statements regarding safety and efficacy arise from ongoing pre-clinical and clinical investigations which have yet to be completed. There is no link between DSR therapy and ongoing investigations with the alfapump system in Europe, the United States or Canada.

Note: alfapump® and DSR® are registered trademarks.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements represent the current judgment of Sequana Medical on what the future holds, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Sequana Medical expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of Sequana Medical only as of the date of this press release.

Financial information

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, as adopted by the EU. The financial information included in the press release is an extract from the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

The Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the six months ending 30 June 2023 are available on the website of Sequana Medical: https://www.sequanamedical.com/investors/financial-information/

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

in Thousand Euros (if not stated otherwise)



Half Year ended 30 June 2023 2022 Revenue 384 464 Cost of goods sold (88) (103) Gross margin 296 361 Sales & Marketing (1,100) (1,149) Clinical (3,714) (4,279) Quality & Regulatory (3,186) (1,660) Supply Chain (2,372) (1,478) Engineering (2,095) (1,761) General & Administration (3,455) (3,538) Total operating expenses (15,922) (13,865) Other income 210 217 Earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT) (15,417) (13,287) Finance income 1,316 113 Finance cost (2,108) (1,425) Total net finance cost (792) (1,311) Income tax expense (255) (257) Net loss for the period (16,464) (14,855) Basic losses per share (in Euro) (0.65) (0.68)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

in Thousand Euros (if not stated otherwise)



Half Year ended 30 June 2023 2022 Net loss for the period (16,464) (14,855) Components of other comprehensive income (OCI)

items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Remeasurements of defined benefit plans - - Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Currency translation adjustments 95 (559) Total other comprehensive income/(loss)-net of tax 95 (559) Total comprehensive income (16,368) (15,415) Attributable to Sequana Medical shareholders (16,368) (15,415)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in Thousand Euros



As at period ended 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 2,185 2,068 Financial Assets 88 86 Other non-current assets 954 782 Total non-current assets 3,227 2,936 Trade receivables 112 114 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 1,888 1,479 Inventory 2,778 2,621 Cash and cash equivalents 17,122 18,875 Total current assets 21,900 23,089 Total assets 25,127 26,025 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Share capital 2,921 2,460 Share premium 185,644 170,324 Reserves (3,104) (2,426) Loss brought forward (189,922) (173,458) Cumulative translation adjustment 851 946 Total equity (3,610) (2,153) Long term financial debts 13,909 12,193 Long term lease debts 573 609 Retirement benefit obligation 385 228 Total non-current liabilities 14,867 13,030 Short term financial debts 2,882 4,483 Short term lease debts 280 307 Other current financial liabilities 1,358 1,569 Trade payables and contract liabilities 2,876 3,392 Other payables 2,085 1,812 Accrued liabilities and provisions 4,389 3,586 Total current liabilities 13,870 15,148 Total equity and liabilities 25,127 26,025

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

in Thousand Euros



Half Year ended 30 June 2023 2022 Net loss for the period (16,464) (14,855) Income tax expense 255 257 Financial result 67 1,184 Depreciation 144 100 Change in defined benefit plan 156 156 Share-based compensation (0) 379 Changes in trade and other receivables (407) (146) Changes in inventories (156) (746) Changes in trade and other payables/provisions 173 200 Taxes paid (130) (188) Cash flow used in operating activities (16,362) (13,659) Investments in tangible fixed assets (80) (455) Investments in financial assets - 13 Cash flow used in investing activities (80) (442) Proceeds from capital increase 15,780 28,427 (Repayments)/Proceeds from leasing debts (222) (203) (Repayments)/Proceeds from financial debts (522) - Interest paid (318) - Cash flow from financing activities 14,718 28,224 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,725) 14,124 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 18,875 9,600 Net effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents (28) 77 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 17,122 23,802

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

in Thousand Euros Share capital Share premium Reserves Loss brought forward Cumulative translation adjustment Total shareholder equity Balance at 1 January 2022 1,925 142,433 (2,669) (142,695) 220 (787) Net loss for the period (14,855) (14,855) Other comprehensive income 559 559 March 2022 Equity Placement 535 27,885 28,420 Capital increase Share Options 0 7 7 Transaction costs for equity instruments (735) (735) Share-based compensation 379 379 Balance at 30 June 2022 2,460 170,324 (3,025) (157,551) 779 12,988 Balance at 1 January 2023 2,460 170,324 (2,426) (173,458) 946 (2,153) Net loss for the period (16,464) (16,464) Other comprehensive income (95) (95) April 2023 Equity Placement 461 15,320 15,780 Transaction costs for equity instruments (678) (678) Share-based compensation (0) (0) Balance at 30 June 2023 2,921 185,644 (3,104) (189,922) 851 (3,610)

