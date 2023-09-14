Castelnau Group Ltd - Directorate Change

14 September 2023

CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

Directorate Change

Further to its announcement on 21 August 2023, Castelnau, a long-term investor in businesses with competitive advantages where Castelnau can help drive growth, is today pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Brown as Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chief Executive Officer of Castelnau Group (a subsidiary of the Company) with immediate effect.

A former investment banker, Richard has over 14 years of corporate finance experience. He has advised firms ranging from the largest FTSE 100 companies to private businesses, UK-focused as well as international. Richard has also played an instrumental part in numerous high-profile M&A and ECM transactions and has significant experience of acting more generally as a key boardroom adviser.

Richard most recently worked for more than seven years at Morgan Stanley in its UK investment banking and corporate broking team. He has previously worked at Peel Hunt and Barclays, having initially qualified as a chartered accountant at KPMG.

Gary Channon, CIO of PAMP, said: "We are thrilled that Richard is joining us. He brings a wealth of corporate finance knowledge, as well as significant experience in providing strategic board level advice. We recently worked with him on the acquisition of Dignity and it is clear he has the attributes and skillset to help drive Castelnau forward. I look forward to working closely with Richard as we continue to execute on the huge opportunities that lie ahead for the Group."

Richard Brown, incoming CEO of Castelnau Group, said:"I am delighted to be joining such a great business.Castelnau is highly differentiated in its approach, providing genuine long-term capital to exciting businesses with strong competitive advantages. Its rigorous approach to capital allocation and clear focus on helping its businesses flourish by adding significant strategic and operational guidance where needed, give me considerable confidence in our future. I look forward to building on these strong foundations and working with the excellent team at Castelnau to realise the Company's full potential."

Castelnau Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. There are no disclosures to be made equivalent to those required by LR 9.6.13 (2-6).

Notes to Editors

Castelnau Group Limited ("CGL") is a Guernsey closed-ended company listed on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange. Formed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited in 2020, its listed structure provides the manager with a permanent capital vehicle with which to make long-term investments and acquisitions in public and private businesses of all structures and sizes. It's investment philosophy involves acquiring large stakes in, and capital to, businesses that have, or can create, strong competitive advantages. Castelnau Group's portfolio comprises investments in Valderrama (Dignity), Hornby Plc, Stanley Gibbons Group, Showpiece Technologies Limited, Silverwood Brands plc and The Cambium Group, as well as in two 'enabling' businesses, Rawnet Limited and Ocula Technologies Limited.

Castelnau Group Services Limited ("CGSL" or "Castelnau Group") is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Castelnau Group Limited which provides business support to the portfolio companies ranging from commercial, technology and financial consultancy to board support, marketing, branding and culture development. CGSL also facilitates collaboration between portfolio companies, using cross-group expertise to help each company with its unique development. CGSL employs a direct team and also subcontracts staff from group companies to maximise the benefits of the investment in the group's resources.

Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited is the Investment Manager to Castelnau. PAMP has been investing in UK listed equities for 25 years using a long-term, business-focused approach. Its investment process aims to identify great businesses through intensive primary research for which it is well known and can often last many years before choosing to make an investment. Once an investment is made, the investment team maintains this intensive approach to research through in-depth monitoring of the businesses and the markets in which they operate.