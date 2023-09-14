Italy hit 3,045 MW/4,893 MWh of distributed storage capacity in the six months to the end of June. The segment continues to grow, led by the regions of Lombardy and Veneto.Italy installed 3806,039 distributed storage systems linked to renewable energy projects in the six months to the end of June 2023, according to new figures from the national renewables association, ANIE Rinnovabili. The storage systems have a combined capacity of 3,045 MW and a maximum storage capacity of 4.893 MWh. This compares to 1,530 MW/2,752 MWh of distributed storage capacity at the end of 2022 and just 189.5 MW/295.6 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...