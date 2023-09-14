Holiston Media Ltd: Global Forex Awards - Retail Winners Are Revealed

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of nominations and voting, Holiston Media has announced the winners of the World's Biggest Retail Forex Awards.
For five years running the Global Forex Awards - Retail have celebrated the top businesses who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in retail forex trading solutions.
"These awards are the biggest of their kind and the most transparent and trustworthy," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. "This year we have received more business nominations and votes than ever before, which proves that winning one of these awards is a fantastic mark of trust and success in this highly competitive industry."
The public voting process for the awards took place throughout July 2023 and tens of thousands of votes were cast from right across the global forex trading communities.
The winners are:
Award Category - Global
Winners
Best Affiliate Programme - Global
Skilling
Best Copy Trading Platform - Global
INFINOX
Best Customer Service - Global
Tickmill
Best EA - Global
Forex Forest
Best ECN Broker - Global
EBC Financial Group
Best Educational Broker - Global
OctaFX
Best Educational Resources - Global
Hantec Markets
Best Emerging Broker - Global
HonorFX
Best Fintech Broker - Global
Mitrade
Best Introducing Broker Programme - Global
Errante
Best Media Provider - Global
Game Changers Magazine
Best Mobile Trading Platform /App - Global
ThinkMarkets
Best MT4 Broker - Global
Trade Nation
Best MT5 Broker - Global
Scope Markets
Best Partnership Programme - Global
Exclusive Markets
Best Trade Execution - Global
INFINOX
Best Trading Experience - Global
Tickmill
Best Trading Platform - Global
Skilling
Best Trading Support - Global
Scope Markets
Best Value Broker - Global
FP Markets
Most Competitive Broker - Global
FOREX.com
Most Reliable Broker - Global
HYCM
Most Transparent Broker - Global
Hantec Markets
Most Trusted Broker - Global
FairMarkets
Global Newcomer of the Year
EBC Financial Group
Global Broker of the Year
Eightcap
Award Category - Africa
Winners
Best Introducing Broker Programme - Africa
axi
Best Trade Execution - Africa
Scope Markets
Most Trusted Broker - Africa
Hantec Markets
Award Category - Asia
Winners
Best Copy Trading Platform - Asia
Forex4you
Best Introducing Broker Programme - Asia
INFINOX
Best Partnership Programme - Asia
FP Markets
Best Trading Support - Asia
FairMarkets
Most Reliable Broker - Asia
OctaFX
Most Trusted Broker - Asia
axi
Best Broker - Asia
Hantec Markets
Award Category - Europe
Winners
Best Trading Experience - Europe
IronFX
Best Trading Platform - Europe
FOREX.com
Most Trusted Broker - Europe
HYCM
Best Broker - Europe
FP Markets
Award Category - LatAm
Winners
Best Copy Trading Platform - LatAm
Forex4you
Best Partnership Programme - LatAm
Skilling
Best Trading Experience - LatAm
Hantec Markets
Best Trading Platform - LatAm
FOREX.com
Most Reliable Broker - LatAm
Hantec Markets
Most Transparent Broker - LatAm
Mitrade
Most Trusted Broker - LatAm
axi
Best Broker - LatAm
4XC
Award Category - MENA
Winners
Best Copy Trading Platform - MENA
axi
Best Customer Service - MENA
ThinkMarkets
Best Trading Experience - MENA
Century Financial Consultancy
Best Trading Support - MENA
Century Financial Consultancy
Most Trusted Broker - MENA
T4Trade
Best Broker - MENA
FOREX.com
"Winning a Global Forex Award - Retail is a huge achievement and one that will set businesses apart, helping them to engage with new potential customers and retain current client trust and loyalty. Well done to all of this year's winners," adds Mike.
The Global Forex Awards 2023 - Retail are sponsored by: 4XC, axi, Century Financial, EBC Financial Group, Eightcap, Errante, Exclusive Markets, FairMarkets, FOREX.com, Forex4you, Forex Forest, FP Markets, Hantec Markets, HonorFX, HYCM, INFINOX, IronFX, MiTrade, Muinmos, OctaFX, Scope Markets, Skilling, T4Trade, ThinkMarkets, Tickmill and Trade Nation.
To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to https://www.globalforexawards.com
