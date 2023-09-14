Holiston Media Ltd: Global Forex Awards - Retail Winners Are Revealed

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of nominations and voting, Holiston Media has announced the winners of the World's Biggest Retail Forex Awards.

For five years running the Global Forex Awards - Retail have celebrated the top businesses who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in retail forex trading solutions.

"These awards are the biggest of their kind and the most transparent and trustworthy," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. "This year we have received more business nominations and votes than ever before, which proves that winning one of these awards is a fantastic mark of trust and success in this highly competitive industry."

The public voting process for the awards took place throughout July 2023 and tens of thousands of votes were cast from right across the global forex trading communities.

The winners are:

Award Category - Global Winners Best Affiliate Programme - Global Skilling Best Copy Trading Platform - Global INFINOX Best Customer Service - Global Tickmill Best EA - Global Forex Forest Best ECN Broker - Global EBC Financial Group Best Educational Broker - Global OctaFX Best Educational Resources - Global Hantec Markets Best Emerging Broker - Global HonorFX Best Fintech Broker - Global Mitrade Best Introducing Broker Programme - Global Errante Best Media Provider - Global Game Changers Magazine Best Mobile Trading Platform /App - Global ThinkMarkets Best MT4 Broker - Global Trade Nation Best MT5 Broker - Global Scope Markets Best Partnership Programme - Global Exclusive Markets Best Trade Execution - Global INFINOX Best Trading Experience - Global Tickmill Best Trading Platform - Global Skilling Best Trading Support - Global Scope Markets Best Value Broker - Global FP Markets Most Competitive Broker - Global FOREX.com Most Reliable Broker - Global HYCM Most Transparent Broker - Global Hantec Markets Most Trusted Broker - Global FairMarkets Global Newcomer of the Year EBC Financial Group Global Broker of the Year Eightcap



Award Category - Africa Winners Best Introducing Broker Programme - Africa axi Best Trade Execution - Africa Scope Markets Most Trusted Broker - Africa Hantec Markets



Award Category - Asia Winners Best Copy Trading Platform - Asia Forex4you Best Introducing Broker Programme - Asia INFINOX Best Partnership Programme - Asia FP Markets Best Trading Support - Asia FairMarkets Most Reliable Broker - Asia OctaFX Most Trusted Broker - Asia axi Best Broker - Asia Hantec Markets



Award Category - Europe Winners Best Trading Experience - Europe IronFX Best Trading Platform - Europe FOREX.com Most Trusted Broker - Europe HYCM Best Broker - Europe FP Markets



Award Category - LatAm Winners Best Copy Trading Platform - LatAm Forex4you Best Partnership Programme - LatAm Skilling Best Trading Experience - LatAm Hantec Markets Best Trading Platform - LatAm FOREX.com Most Reliable Broker - LatAm Hantec Markets Most Transparent Broker - LatAm Mitrade Most Trusted Broker - LatAm axi Best Broker - LatAm 4XC



Award Category - MENA Winners Best Copy Trading Platform - MENA axi Best Customer Service - MENA ThinkMarkets Best Trading Experience - MENA Century Financial Consultancy Best Trading Support - MENA Century Financial Consultancy Most Trusted Broker - MENA T4Trade Best Broker - MENA FOREX.com

"Winning a Global Forex Award - Retail is a huge achievement and one that will set businesses apart, helping them to engage with new potential customers and retain current client trust and loyalty. Well done to all of this year's winners," adds Mike.

The Global Forex Awards 2023 - Retail are sponsored by: 4XC, axi, Century Financial, EBC Financial Group, Eightcap, Errante, Exclusive Markets, FairMarkets, FOREX.com, Forex4you, Forex Forest, FP Markets, Hantec Markets, HonorFX, HYCM, INFINOX, IronFX, MiTrade, Muinmos, OctaFX, Scope Markets, Skilling, T4Trade, ThinkMarkets, Tickmill and Trade Nation.

To find out more about the awards, the winners and the voting process go to https://www.globalforexawards.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-forex-awards---retail-winners-are-revealed-301919054.html