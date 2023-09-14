Despite Australia's favorable policy landscape, the nation's large-scale PV segment is in decline, with disappointing figures for certificate registrations this year. However, Sunwiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston says there is a significant gap between "rhetoric" and reality.From pv magazine Australia Recent analysis from solar and storage analyst Sunwiz shows that Australia's large-scale renewable segment is languishing. Looking at the Sunwiz graphs breaking down large-scale certificates (LGCs) registered in each state, the graphs reveal the segment is utterly flat in most regions. "Look ...

