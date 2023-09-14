Scientists from South Korea have developed a heat pump optimization technique that controls the secondary refrigerant flow. The proposed technology offers the advantage of bypassing the need to control the compressor of the heat pump, which is a function that is commonly not available in commercial devices.Scientists from the Pusan National University in South Korea have developed an artificial neural network (ANN)-based optimum control logic (OCL) system for optimizing performance and operation of air source heat pumps (ASHPs). The proposed technology offers the advantage of bypassing the need ...

