Unisex Skechers Football collection hits stores in the UK and Europe with three new boots built for speed and control on the pitch.

Over the last several weeks, fans around the world have watched Harry Kane on the pitch as he scored multiple goals for his new Bayern Munich club wearing Skechers Football boots. Now players of all levels are able to bring this incredible performance to their game with the arrival of Skechers Football boots in the UK and Europe.

The Company known for its product innovations and award-winning performance technologies has developed an advanced Skechers Football collection with three new boots for women and men. The SKX_01 (worn by Harry Kane) is the epitome of modern football footwear designed with the insight of professional players who desire precise control on the ball. Featuring a custom-designed last meticulously crafted to optimize comfort, this unique boot ensures that every player experiences the perfect fit for enhancing touch on the field. The SKX_01 is available in both a standard low profile, as well as a high-top version for upgraded ankle support. Additionally, the Skechers Razor is a lightweight speed boot with an explosive track-inspired design to maximize acceleration and energy return. It features a carbon-infused soleplate for responsive power and agility during play.

"The full range of Skechers Football boots offers options for any type of player, from the grip and control of the SKX_01 to the speed of the Skechers Razor-with every style featuring innovative comfort that performs to differentiate Skechers from the competition," said Greg Smith, VP of Product Development and Merchandising for Skechers Performance. "Skechers may be a breakthrough brand in the football space, but we are committed to this sport and look forward to growing and evolving our offering in the years to come with Harry Kane and our expanding roster of players in Skechers boots."

New to the Skechers roster of professional athletes wearing Skechers Football boots is the next generation of stars including Josh Wilson-Esbrand (left back for Ligue 1 club Stade de Reims on loan from Premier League club Manchester City, as well as the England U21 national team); Shania Hayles (striker for Women's Super League side Bristol City); Anouk Denton (defender for WSL side West Ham United); and Ria Bose (midfielder for WSL side Chelsea and the England U17 national team). Each of these players currently compete in the Skechers Razor boot.

The full collection of Skechers Football boots is available now at www.skechers.co.uk/football and www.skechers.de/football, as well as at select Skechers stores and specialty football retailers in the UK and across Europe. Football fans can get behind-the-scenes access to Skechers Football product launches and more by following @skechersfootball on Instagram and TikTok.

About SKECHERS U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers USA Ltd. and Skechers USA Deutschland GmbH are subsidiaries of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX), a Fortune 500® company based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Collections from The Comfort Technology Company are available in 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and over 4,700 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

