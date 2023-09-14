India has recorded a sharp decrease in solar panel imports from China as it prioritizes domestic solar manufacturing, according to a new study by Ember.From pv magazine India India has experienced a 76% year-on-year decline in its solar module imports from China, according to energy think tank Ember. During the first half of 2023, India imported 2.3 GW of modules from China, from 9.8 GW imported during the corresponding period in 2022. This decline was attributed to the imposition of tariffs and India's shift toward bolstering domestic manufacturing capacity. The report shows that India stands ...

