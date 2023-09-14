EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l. / Key word(s): Personnel

Iute Group CEO Tarmo Sild approved as member of the Energbank Supervisory Board



Iute Group CEO Tarmo Sild approved as member of the Energbank Supervisory Board



Tallinn, Estonia, 14 September 2023. Iute Group, a leading European personal finance group, with Group CEO Tarmo Sild, appoints another Energbank Supervisory Board member. Before, the National Bank of Moldova had confirmed that Tarmo Sild is fit for the nature, scope, and complexity of the Bank's activities, as well as the tasks assigned to him, and is proper to ensure prudent and sound management of the Bank.



Tarmo Sild, CEO of Iute Group: "I am very pleased to join Energbank's Supervisory Board, as this is another milestone for us in the bank's transformation. We are working on a seamless integration of Energbank into the Iute Group. Our goal is to unleash the bank's potential to contribute to the Group's growth. We will optimize the management principles, empower the management team, and enhance customer-, technology- and data-centric aspects." Iute Group AS holds a 95% stake in Energbank S.A. and plans to acquire the largest possible stake in the bank by purchasing shares at market conditions.



Contact: Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: investor@iutecredit.com

Phone: +372 622 9177



About Iute Group: Iute Group is a fintech company established in 2008 in Estonia. The Group specializes in consumer finance, payment services, banking, and insurance products. It serves customers in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Moldova, and North Macedonia. Iute Group finances its loan portfolios with equity, deposits, and secured bonds on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List. www.iutecredit.com



