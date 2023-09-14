EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
Iute Group CEO Tarmo Sild approved as member of the Energbank Supervisory Board
Iute Group AS holds a 95% stake in Energbank S.A. and plans to acquire the largest possible stake in the bank by purchasing shares at market conditions.
Iute Group is a fintech company established in 2008 in Estonia. The Group specializes in consumer finance, payment services, banking, and insurance products. It serves customers in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Moldova, and North Macedonia. Iute Group finances its loan portfolios with equity, deposits, and secured bonds on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.
