Gold Medal Pools Celebrates Milestone Achievement Acquisition of Their 21st Company

Growth by Acquisition Multi-Year Strategy Successful for Swimming Pool Industry Leader

LEWISVILLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Gold Medal Pools, a leading player in the pool industry, announces the successful acquisitions of Champion Pool Service and Foley Pools Service and Maintenance Division, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and market expansion strategy.





Gold Medal Pools





These strategic acquisitions reinforce Gold Medal Pool's commitment to providing the highest level of excellence in pool services and products to customers throughout North Texas, solidifying its position as a dominant force in the industry. Its growth-through-acquisition expansion model has proven successful for owners of swimming pool companies, homeowners, and investors. In the past three years, Gold Medal Pools has more than quadrupled its customer base, making it one of the largest pool companies in the United States. This milestone is a direct result of a multi-year strategy that creates significant value creation for business owners, best-in-class service to homeowners, and an accelerated career path for team members.

"Many pool company owners struggle to make service and maintenance lines of business profitable. Through the commitment of our financial partners, investments in infrastructure, and our talented team members, we've created a flexible model that allows owners to preserve their legacy and provide life-changing liquidity," said Josh Sandler, CEO of Gold Medal Pools.

The acquired companies, known for their expertise, will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Gold Medal Pools portfolio.

Gold Medal Pools recognizes that these acquisitions would not have been possible without its team members' dedication and hard work. "We're excited to welcome the talented professionals from Champion Pool Service and Foley Pools into the Gold Medal family," said Josh Sandler, CEO of Gold Medal Pools. "These acquisitions reflect Gold Medal Pool's vision for the industry's future as we continue to invest in growth opportunities and innovate to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Service and Maintenance customers of Foley and Champion can rest assured that Gold Medal Pools will continue to provide the same outstanding service and quality products they have come to expect.

Gold Medal Pool's expansion efforts are part of its ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences. The company will now have an even more extensive presence throughout the Sunbelt, making it easier for customers to access the highest-quality pool services and products available in the market.

About Gold Medal Pools

Gold Medal Pools is a premier swimming pool company providing maintenance, design, construction, and renovation services to North Texas. The company represents over five decades of professional experience and employs over 200 team members, bringing unparalleled service and innovation to customers. Gold Medal Pools is the world-champion Dallas Cowboys' official pool builder and service provider. For more information, please visit www.goldmedalpools.com.

About Foley Pools

Foley Pools is a leading full-service pool company in Prosper, Texas, servicing locations throughout North Dallas. The company has been in business for over 30 years and continues to provide swimming pool design, construction, renovation, and related services. For more information on Foley Pools, please visit www.foleypools.com.

About Champion Pool Service

Champion Pool Service is the U.S.'s largest pool home warranty contractor, providing services for all major home warranty companies. The company employs expert technicians who repair, upgrade, and service all pool equipment and automation systems. For more information on Champion Pool Service, please visit www.championpool.com.

