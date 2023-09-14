Nigeria's Rural Electrification Agency (REA) was established to solve electricity challenges in rural parts of the country. As the organization that manages electric power in remote areas, the REA is committed to solving the problem of power access for its constituents. The REA is responsible for the main business scope of Nigeria, covering new power generation, microgrids, and distribution network construction. Abba Aliyu, head of project management for the REA's Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), says that much has been achieved but there are still energy challenges that remain to be solved.What's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...