Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been recognised as one of the UK's Best Workplaces in the Financial Services and Insurance sector by Great Place To Work

A notable development this year is the introduction of this new award category based on the sector for UK companies. The accolade is bestowed upon companies that have prominently set themselves apart by creating exceptional workplace environments that positively impact people and communities worldwide.

"We are proud to be named as one of the Best Workplaces in the Financial Services and Insurance sector in the UK. This recognition highlights our continued efforts to create a workplace culture that is inclusive and welcoming," said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan.

"For Ryan to be included in this sector-specific ranking is a testament to the efforts we've made to create a workplace that celebrates the well-being of our team members and supports their development and growth," said Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations Jon C. Sweet. "This accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to progress as we continue to grow, and we take pride in knowing that we are building an exceptional workplace environment for our team, which positively impacts the clients we serve."

Ryan ranked 33rd in the Medium Organisation category on this year's UK's Best Workplaces list, marking four consecutive years of this achievement. Survey results indicated that 94% of Ryan's team members believe it is a "Great Place To Work," averaging 91% in individual categories, including credibility, integrity, pride, and respect, to name a few. Furthermore, 2023 marked the first year Ryan met the medium size organisation criteria in the UK, following the strategic acquisitions of Catax Access2Funding and Granted Consultancy after ranking number one in the Small Organisation category for two consecutive years.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 176,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certifiedcompanies. Great Place To Work conducts rigorous evaluations of team member survey responses alongside Culture Audit submissions from leaders at each company. These data insights are then used to compare the effectiveness of companies' team member value propositions with the actual culture experienced by their team members. Companies achieving exceptionally high scores following this evaluation receive the Best Workplaces status.

The full list of winners can be found here.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience with the recognition granted to organisations that champion an inclusive and impact-driven culture. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 4,100 professionals and associates serves over 21,000 clients in more than 60 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe. "Ryan" and "Firm" refer to the global organisational network and may refer to one or more of the member firms of Ryan International, each of which is a separate legal entity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230914694160/en/

Contacts:

Stacey Underwood

Senior Manager, Content, Communications, and Public Relations

Ryan

+1 972.934.0022

stacey.underwood@ryan.com