Lex Sokolin Joins Generative Ventures, Investing in the Machine Economy Powered by Fintech, Accelerated by AI, and Settled on Web3

Generative Ventures, a new venture capital firm focusing on emerging machine economies, is thrilled to announce the addition of Lex Sokolin as a Managing Partner. Mr. Sokolin, known for his experience in the fintech and crypto sectors and a deep understanding of the intersection of finance and technology, will bring his unique insights and expertise to Generative Ventures. His previous roles as Chief Economist, CMO, and Global Fintech Co-Head at ConsenSys, a blockchain technology company, founder of the Fintech Blueprint, a leading industry research firm, and CEO of NestEgg Wealth, a pioneering robo-adviser platform, have equipped him with a profound understanding of the transformative potential of technology in the financial sector. Generative Ventures is a venture capital firm that will manage private pooled vehicles that invest in the machine economy, which is the synthesis of new economic activity accelerated by AI, powered by fintech, and settled on Web3 blockchain networks. The firm will support founders building on this economic architecture. "We are excited to have Lex join our team," said Will Wang, a Managing Partner at Generative Ventures. "His deep understanding of the space and visionary approach to building companies make him an invaluable addition to our firm. We believe that his expertise will be instrumental in identifying and supporting the next generation of startups." Lex Sokolin shared his excitement about joining Generative Ventures, stating, "I'm thrilled to be joining a team that shares my belief in the transformative potential of technology. We are at the forefront of the machine-enabled economy, and I look forward to contributing to its mission of supporting startups critical to shaping this future across markets, networks, and economies." In a significant vote of confidence, Bertelsmann Investments, the global venture capital arm of Bertelsmann, has become the first institutional investor in the flagship fund established by Generative Ventures. Bertelsmann Investments has a strong track record of investing in innovative companies and funds, with over EUR1.7 billion invested in more than 400 companies and funds worldwide. Carsten Coesfeld, CEO of Bertelsmann Investments, said, "We are excited to be the first institutional investor in Generative Ventures' flagship fund and to back this fantastic team. Their focus on emerging technology and machine-powered economies are aligned with our work on solving business problems using Web3 technologies. Our Web3 team and platform, B3 - The Hub, will work closely with the Generative Ventures team to drive growth and new investment opportunities." With the addition of Lex Sokolin and the backing of Bertelsmann Investments, Generative Ventures believes that it is well-positioned to make a significant impact on the future of machine-enabled economies. About Generative Ventures Generative Ventures is a venture capital firm that invests in machine economies, which is the synthesis of new economic activity accelerated by AI, powered by fintech, and settled on Web3 blockchain networks. The firm is committed to supporting startups that are at the forefront of this technological revolution. For more information, please visit Generative Ventures': Official website | Twitter About Bertelsmann Investments Bertelsmann Investments (BI) comprises Bertelsmann's global venture capital activities as well as the Bertelsmann Next growth unit. The venture capital arm includes the Bertelsmann Asia Investments (BAI), Bertelsmann India Investments (BII) and Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI) funds, as well as selected fund and direct holdings in markets including Europe, the United States, Brazil, Southeast Asia and Africa. The Bertelsmann Next unit advances the entrepreneurial development of new growth sectors and business areas, including digital health, mobile gaming and HR Tech. To date, around EUR1.7 billion has been invested in more than 400 innovative companies and funds through Bertelsmann Investments. Bertelsmann Investments currently holds over 300 active investments worldwide through its network of start-ups and funds. https://www.bertelsmann-investments.com/ Disclaimers: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe to interests or shares in any vehicle or arrangement managed or advised by Generative Ventures or its affiliates. Any such offering or invitation will be made based on marketing and disclosure documents that are specific to such vehicle or arrangement. This article was not prepared with prospective investors in mind, and the information contained herein does not constitute investment advice. Bertelsmann is an investor of Generative Ventures and did not receive any direct compensation for providing such testimonial and endorsement. 