Dow Jones News
14.09.2023 | 11:52
Lex Sokolin Joins Generative Ventures, Investing in the Machine Economy Powered by Fintech, Accelerated by AI, and Settled on Web3

DJ Lex Sokolin Joins Generative Ventures, Investing in the Machine Economy Powered by Fintech, Accelerated by AI, and Settled on Web3 

Generative Ventures 
Lex Sokolin Joins Generative Ventures, Investing in the Machine Economy Powered by Fintech, Accelerated by AI, and 
Settled on Web3 
14-Sep-2023 / 11:20 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Lex Sokolin Joins Generative Ventures, Investing in the Machine Economy Powered by Fintech, Accelerated by AI, and 
Settled on Web3 
NEWS RELEASE BY GENERATIVE VENTURES 
London, United Kingdom | September 07, 2023 09:01 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
Generative Ventures, a new venture capital firm focusing on emerging machine economies, is thrilled to announce the 
addition of Lex Sokolin as a Managing Partner. 
 
Mr. Sokolin, known for his experience in the fintech and crypto sectors and a deep understanding of the intersection of 
finance and technology, will bring his unique insights and expertise to Generative Ventures. His previous roles as 
Chief Economist, CMO, and Global Fintech Co-Head at ConsenSys, a blockchain technology company, founder of the Fintech 
Blueprint, a leading industry research firm, and CEO of NestEgg Wealth, a pioneering robo-adviser platform, have 
equipped him with a profound understanding of the transformative potential of technology in the financial sector. 
Generative Ventures is a venture capital firm that will manage private pooled vehicles that invest in the machine 
economy, which is the synthesis of new economic activity accelerated by AI, powered by fintech, and settled on Web3 
blockchain networks. The firm will support founders building on this economic architecture. 
"We are excited to have Lex join our team," said Will Wang, a Managing Partner at Generative Ventures. "His deep 
understanding of the space and visionary approach to building companies make him an invaluable addition to our firm. We 
believe that his expertise will be instrumental in identifying and supporting the next generation of startups." 
Lex Sokolin shared his excitement about joining Generative Ventures, stating, "I'm thrilled to be joining a team that 
shares my belief in the transformative potential of technology. We are at the forefront of the machine-enabled economy, 
and I look forward to contributing to its mission of supporting startups critical to shaping this future across 
markets, networks, and economies." 
In a significant vote of confidence, Bertelsmann Investments, the global venture capital arm of Bertelsmann, has become 
the first institutional investor in the flagship fund established by Generative Ventures. Bertelsmann Investments has a 
strong track record of investing in innovative companies and funds, with over EUR1.7 billion invested in more than 400 
companies and funds worldwide. 
Carsten Coesfeld, CEO of Bertelsmann Investments, said, "We are excited to be the first institutional investor in 
Generative Ventures' flagship fund and to back this fantastic team. Their focus on emerging technology and 
machine-powered economies are aligned with our work on solving business problems using Web3 technologies. Our Web3 team 
and platform, B3 - The Hub, will work closely with the Generative Ventures team to drive growth and new investment 
opportunities." 
With the addition of Lex Sokolin and the backing of Bertelsmann Investments, Generative Ventures believes that it is 
well-positioned to make a significant impact on the future of machine-enabled economies. 
About Generative Ventures 
Generative Ventures is a venture capital firm that invests in machine economies, which is the synthesis of new economic 
activity accelerated by AI, powered by fintech, and settled on Web3 blockchain networks. The firm is committed to 
supporting startups that are at the forefront of this technological revolution. 
For more information, please visit Generative Ventures': Official website | Twitter 
About Bertelsmann Investments 
Bertelsmann Investments (BI) comprises Bertelsmann's global venture capital activities as well as the Bertelsmann Next 
growth unit. The venture capital arm includes the Bertelsmann Asia Investments (BAI), Bertelsmann India Investments 
(BII) and Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI) funds, as well as selected fund and direct holdings in markets 
including Europe, the United States, Brazil, Southeast Asia and Africa. The Bertelsmann Next unit advances the 
entrepreneurial development of new growth sectors and business areas, including digital health, mobile gaming and HR 
Tech. To date, around EUR1.7 billion has been invested in more than 400 innovative companies and funds through 
Bertelsmann Investments. Bertelsmann Investments currently holds over 300 active investments worldwide through its 
network of start-ups and funds. https://www.bertelsmann-investments.com/ 
 Disclaimers: This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to 
subscribe to interests or shares in any vehicle or arrangement managed or advised by Generative Ventures or its 
affiliates. Any such offering or invitation will be made based on marketing and disclosure documents that are specific 
to such vehicle or arrangement. This article was not prepared with prospective investors in mind, and the information 
contained herein does not constitute investment advice. Bertelsmann is an investor of Generative Ventures and did not 
receive any direct compensation for providing such testimonial and endorsement. 
 
Contact Details 
Generative Ventures 
Lex Sokolin 
lex@genventures.xyz 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1726397 14-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=b2ab0b72dd64dc592817a2cb8bcd7832

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1726397&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 14, 2023 05:20 ET (09:20 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
