Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Commences Drilling at the Lewiston Project in the South Pass Gold Field

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:RGC) is pleased to announce it has commenced diamond core drilling at its 5,665 hectare Lewiston Project in the South Pass Gold Field, central Wyoming, USA. The Company plans to drill a total of 1,500 metres (m) as a phase 1 drilling program at the Heavy Hand target. Previous Relevant Gold rock chip sampling at Heavy Hand has returned surface assays up to 62.4 g/t gold out of a 500m wide zone of near vertical sub-parallel shears. This first-ever drilling program at Lewiston is designed to test the:

Alteration and mineralization profiles between sub-parallel shear zones;

Depth to sulfide mineralization below the oxidized zone;

Structural architecture of shears; and

Occurrence of shear-parallel and cross-cutting extensional quartz-sulfide veining (Figure 1).

"The Lewiston project has never been drilled before and we are very excited to be the first," said Rob Bergmann, CEO of Relevant Gold Corp. "This initial drilling program is a first step in defining the more than 10-kilometer trend of mineralized shear zones at Lewiston and aims to expand the proof of concept achieved at Golden Buffalo in 2022 to another district-scale target within the Company's portfolio."

Multiple shear zone orientations and brecciated fold hinges were identified in the Lewiston Project and demonstrated spatial associations with alteration and mineralization. Mapping within the project area outlined a regional scale anastomosing shear system with at least two distinct shear orientations:

A dominant system of NE-striking shear zones cross-cut the entire project area, demonstrating chlorite alteration. A later or coeval, widespread set of E-W striking shear zones and altered fracture zones hosting silica-epidote-sulfide alteration.

Heavy Hand Target

The Heavy Hand target is a previously undrilled target lying along a 2-kilometer long, 500-meter-wide corridor laced by multiple mineralized shear zones. Numerous rock-chip samples in this area have returned high-grade gold assays (ranging from below detection limit to 62.4 g/t gold) from the surface. This initial drill program is designed as a proof-of-concept program to test: A) alteration and mineralization profiles between sub-parallel shear zones; B) depth to sulfide mineralization below the oxidized zone; C) structural architecture of shears; and D) occurrence of shear-parallel and cross-cutting extensional quartz-sulfide veining. (Figure 1).

The planned 1,500-metre core drilling program this year is a phase 1 test of the Heavy Hand target within the northern Lewiston project area. These northern targets at Lewiston are permitted for a phase 2 follow up based on the learnings from these initial geology holes.

The Lewiston Project

The Lewiston Project is located south of the Wind River Mountain Range in west-central Wyoming. The project site is approximately 65 kilometers southeast of Lander, Wyoming in Fremont County and is composed of both private land and public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The Lewiston project is comprised of 14,000 acres (5,665 hectares) of active BLM mining claims, including 58 acres (23 hectares) of patented claims at Hidden Hand. Additional project highlights include:

>10 km mineralized shear zone trend that includes a number of historic high-grade mines: Hidden Hand, Burr, Goodhope, and Lone Pine mines.

Rock chip samples collected within the project area returned assay values ranging from detection limit to 62 g/t Au, including 13 samples >1 g/t Au (6.4% of sample suite) and 29 samples >0.25 g/t Au (14.3% of sample suite).

Historic reported samples include 1,690 oz/ton Au;

Arsenic (As), Antimony (Sb), Tungsten (W) and Copper (Cu) enriched shear zones that historically have reported significant high-grade bonanza style gold within the shear structures and associated veining.

Relevant Gold has two permitted drill targets at Lewiston with a third permit pending.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally. Founded by experienced exploration geologists, Relevant Gold is managed by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders.

