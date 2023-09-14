ABT Sportsline GmbH: Innovative technology from ABT Sportsline for even more power: Up to 1000 hp for the special models Audi RS 6 and RS 7 Legacy Edition

KEMPTEN, Germany, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True to the adage that standing still is going backwards, ABT Sportsline, the world's largest tuner of vehicles from the VW Group, has developed a new innovative technology for the recently presented special models RS 6 and RS 7 Legacy Edition. With this, the impressive performance of the 4.0l bi-turbo engines (DJPB) with 603 kW (820 hp, V-max 330 km/h)* can be increased once again to 736 kW (1000 hp)** and approx. 1150 Nm.

IWI is the name of the advanced new system. The Indirect Water/Ethanol-Injection is fitted in front of the engine's two throttle valves. This additional injection system is regulated by the electronic control unit, also newly developed by ABT Sportsline especially for this purpose, and works in combination with the AEC system. Ethanol is particularly well suited due to its availability and good physical values. "The IWI technology offers us the thermodynamic advantages to be able to display the most enduring power output in these performance regions. Through IWI injection, we ensure very strong internal cooling of the engine. This allows more charge air or oxygen to be supplied for the combustion of the fuel, resulting in permanently higher performance," says Thomas Biermaier, Managing Director of ABT Sportsline, explaining how the innovative system works.

Activating the IWI system via the RS button on the steering wheel

The new IWI system is activated via the RS buttons on the steering wheel of the RS 6 LE and RS 7 LE. To activate it, the RS button must be held down for one second in the drive cycle in one of the two RS modes. The additional power then becomes available when needed. With the IWI system activated, maximum performance is demanded from the vehicle with every spirited press of the accelerator pedal.

Optimized engine components

Additional components from ABT Sportsline are necessary for the 1000 hp conversion. These include, for example, a carbon intake system with enlarged turbo air intakes and optimised turbochargers. In addition, ABT Sportsline gave the two vehicles special intercoolers with enlarged air intakes in the front apron. The package also includes forged pistons with compression reduction, reinforced connecting rods and piston pins, sports catalytic converter with petrol particle filter, an exhaust system and additional oil coolers.

For further information and the full press kit, please follow this link:

https://cloud.abt-sportsline.de/s/KHto6ZjAazEZY6G

Contact:

Karla Kanz

+49(0)831/ 57140-58

media@abt-sportsline.de

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208799/ABT_Sportsline_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208798/ABT_Sportsline_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208797/ABT_Sportsline_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innovative-technology-from-abt-sportsline-for-even-more-power--up-to-1000-hp-for-the-special-models-audi-rs-6-and-rs-7-legacy-edition-301925389.html