Lantronix, Inc.: Lantronix Expands Its G520 Series of Transport Pack Routers, Now Offering New 5G and 4G CAT-4 Routers

Debuting at the International Security Expo, the G520 Series routers deliver exceptional connectivity and cybersecurity for today's connected world

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023of transport pack routers. Now available, the G528 5G and G526 4G CAT-4 routers are poised to redefine global connectivity by delivering exceptional cybersecurity and robust connectivity designed to cater to the rapidly evolving needs of today's connected world. Lantronix's G520 series will be on display at the International Security Expo, Booth C43, in London from Sept. 26-27, 2023.



According to Berg Insight, the global IoT gateway market value will grow from $1.47 billion in 2023 to $2.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22 percent. Cellular IoT gateways have evolved from simple networking devices to aggregation points. Today's connected environment demands advanced security, routing and edge computing functionality driving the need for ultra-secure, high-performance routers that can quickly and efficiently process and analyze data at the edge.

"The Lantronix G528 5G and G526 4G CAT-4 Transport Pack Routers are prepared to set a new industry standard for cybersecurity and network performance," said Jacques Issa, VP of Marketing at Lantronix. "Our routers deliver the flexibility and security needed for organizations to confidently deploy IoT solutions across the world and unlock the true potential of next-generation networks."



These transport pack routers are engineered to meet or exceed stringent security requirements required by diverse industries, including transportation, utilities and healthcare, and to empower organizations to harness the transformative potential of 5G and 4G networks without compromising on data protection.

Key features of the new G520-series routers include:

Dedicated Hardware Security Element. The new routers come equipped with a dedicated hardware-based security element that ensures robust protection of sensitive data. This provides an additional layer of defense against cyber threats, safeguarding against potential vulnerabilities and unauthorized access.





InfiniShield (https://www.lantronix.com/technical-support/infinishield-security/?utm_source=newswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=g520-series) Software Suite. Lantronix's proprietary InfiniShield software suite complements the routers' dedicated hardware security element by providing advanced security features, including secure boot, encrypted communication and secure firmware updates. InfiniShield ensures end-to-end data integrity and mitigates the risk of tampering or unauthorized modifications.





Global Reliability and Flexibility. Designed for worldwide deployment, the new routers are equipped to operate across diverse network infrastructures. Their global LTE compatibility allows for seamless integration into existing networks, enabling organizations to extend their reach to new markets without any geographical limitations.





High Performance. Both routers deliver blazing-fast data transfer speeds, low latency and reliable connectivity to ensure uninterrupted data transmission for mission-critical applications, essential for real-time monitoring and decision making.





Easy Integration and Deployment. Designed for ease of deployment, the new routers provide simple integration into existing infrastructures, reducing time-to-market for IoT projects. In addition, their user-friendly interface and remote management capabilities simplify monitoring, configuration and maintenance.





Lantronix IoT Platform ConsoleFlow (https://www.lantronix.com/consoleflow/?utm_source=newswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=g520-series). Both routers come equipped with Lantronix's powerful IoT management platform, ConsoleFlow, which simplifies remote deployment, firmware updates and real-time monitoring. ConsoleFlow empowers users to manage their IoT deployments with ease for streamlined operations and optimized performance.



