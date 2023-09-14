Indegene Inc: Life sciences leaders discuss the future of commercialization at Indegene Digital Summit | September 21-22, 2023 | Virtual-only

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company, announced the fifth edition of Indegene Digital Summit, the annual flagship event for global life sciences leaders, on September 21 - 22, 2023. This exclusive thought leadership virtual event will see thought-provoking strategic discussions pertinent to the commercialization functions of the life sciences value chain.

The summit brings a power-packed lineup of thought leaders from within and beyond the life sciences industry on a single platform to exchange views on the future of commercialization. The leaders will discuss the role of technology paradigms such as Generative AI in transforming traditional commercialization models. They will also address a wide range of topics like launch excellence, technology transformation, precision marketing at scale, and customer experience (CX) transformation.

The event is free from vendors or booths.

Keynote speakers include renowned industry leaders:

Peter Schnack, Head of Data, Digital & Technology, SVP, Global Portfolio Division, Takeda

Juanjo Francesch, Global CIO Human Health IT & MD of MSD Technology Center, Merck

Matt Anderson, Chief Digital Officer and Managing Director, The Carlyle Group, and

Sharon Barber-Lui, CFO & SVP, North America, Teva Pharmaceuticals

"The life sciences industry is at an inflection point, with commercial leaders on the lookout for new and different ways to ensure launch success," said Gaurav Kapoor, Executive Vice President, Indegene, Inc. "This edition of Indegene Digital Summit brings a good mix of business and technology leaders to exchange thoughts on the future of commercialization and AI-driven transformation."

Sessions to watch out for:

The future of content in the biopharma industry Generative AI in Life Sciences - Sorting the hype from the hope! The new world of omnichannel: Embracing emerging channels and disruptive tech in customer engagement Breaking silos: Aligning HCP and patient engagement for better Rx and patient outcomes Elevating MLR review: Commercial Ops', Reviewers', and Regulators' insights on emerging trends

Indegene Digital Summit is a FutureReadyHealthcare initiative, orchestrated by Indegene. Visit https://digitalsummit.indegene.com/to register for the free, virtual-only, two-day event. For live updates, follow FutureReadyHealthcareon LinkedIn.

About Indegene

Indegene is a digital-first, life sciences commercialization company. It helps biopharmaceutical, emerging biotech and medical device companies develop products, get them to the market, and grow their impact through the life cycle in a more effective, efficient and modern way. Indegene brings together healthcare domain expertise, fit-for-purpose technology and an agile operating model to provide a diverse range of solutions. These aim to deliver, amongst other outcomes, a personalized, scalable and omnichannel experience for patients and physicians. It's what drives Indegene's team and their purpose to enable healthcare organizations be future ready. To learn more, please visit www.indegene.com

