The Motor Enclave 'Motomural' Set to Become Iconic Tampa Landmark

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / The Motor Enclave (TME) unveiled Tampa Bay's newest mural today, on the I-75 side of its 37,000 square foot Event Center just North of the I-4 interchange. The mural was designed and executed by prominent Philadelphia-based muralist Glossblack. Branded as the "Motomural," the nearly 5,000 square foot mural is destined to become a landmark at this main interchange to Tampa and Orlando that sees over 142,000 vehicles a day.

The Motor Enclave founder, Brad Oleshansky, collaborated with Glossblack closely on the project, keeping it under wraps until painting began on September 1st. The mural features a combination of motorsports-themed iconography, vintage roadside references and a few related to Tampa history and culture.

"The goal of this mural is to pay homage to many things at once; The Motor Enclave branding, classic Americana, motorsports, patina & graffiti elements, and of course a nod to Tampa. It's a 'favorite things' mural for TME that speaks to how unique they are," said Jimmy McMenamin of Glossblack. "Much of my artwork revolves around balancing color while creating building blocks that tell a larger story. I love all things typography, vintage signage, neon lettering, dynamic shadow/lighting, and retro Americana. For that reason, working with TME was the perfect fit."

"I am thrilled to have this piece of the project come to fruition. It's been a fun process working with Glossblack to make this project come to life," said Oleshansky. "It's been just as fun keeping the artwork a surprise for my team here at TME. But the wait is finally over and what better way to show off our soon-to-open Event Center."

The Motomural is now visible for all to see on the West side of I-75 just North of the I-4 interchange.

About Glossblack

Jimmy McMenamin is an artist, muralist & graffiti writer from the Greater Philadelphia area. In 2008, he created Glossblack, LLC as a way to offer his artistic skills to business owners, homeowners, corporations, etc. Glossblack's client list is extensive, having provided wall art for the likes of Disney, Google, Comcast, Red Bull, Under Armour, 76ers, Eagles, Gap, Budweiser, & Dunkin. Today, he can be found in his South Jersey studio painting, screen printing, designing, and planning for upcoming mural work.

About The Motor Enclave

The Motor Enclave is the premier developer of experiential motorsports venues in North America. Our 200-acre development in Tampa, Florida, includes a 1.6-mile Hermann Tilke-designed driving circuit, 2-acre Vehicle Dynamics Pad, 100-acre Off-Road experience, 37,000-square-foot Event Center and the largest Private Garage community in the world with over 300 private luxury garages. Every adrenaline-filled detail has been designed and engineered around delivering memorable experiences. Complete details can be found at www.themotorenclave.com.

