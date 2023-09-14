Nextech3D.ai Announces Hire Of Former Microsoft, Meta Exec Hareesh Achi To Manage Its 3D Modeling AI Productivity

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the appointment of Hareesh Achi as the new Head of Product Operations. He is bringing enhancements to Nextech3D.ai's productivity capabilities using AI while building operational efficiencies across Nextech. Having worked at industry titans MSFT & META for over a decade Hareesh has a deep-rooted understanding of big technology, coupled with extensive experience in building efficient, scalable and profitable technology operations. Hareesh is now poised to play a vital role in enhancing Nextech3D.ai's profitability through operational effectiveness.

Additionally, his role will extend to streamlining processes and driving operational efficiencies across the business by leveraging powerful AI technologies to optimize workflows and enhance overall performance and profitability.

Hareesh Achi brings with him substantial experience in operational leadership roles. He most recently led Meta's Reality Labs product data operations, where he led the expansion of scaled operations for Meta's Reality Labs product portfolio. Prior to that, Hareesh held a pivotal role at Microsoft, overseeing the multi-billion dollar Bing Ads operations. Hareesh also understands the DNA of Nextech having briefly worked at Nextech during COVID, before being recruited away by Meta.

"I am thrilled to join Nextech3D.ai at this pivotal point in its growing 3D/AI businesses and contribute to the rapid growth, scale and profits for the business," said Hareesh. "It's an exciting challenge to optimize operations across various products to foster the growth of AI and 3D, while also expanding the product's scale. I am committed to leveraging my experience to enhance Nextech's rapid growth for years to come."

Featured News

Nextech3D.ai Reports +157% Year to Date Revenue Growth

Nextech3D.ai Announces New Production Record Having Delivered More Than 50,000 3D Models

Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

Sign up for Investor News and Info - HERE

The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast

Nextech3D.ai has recently released "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast," featuring Evan Gappelberg, a highly accomplished three-time public company CEO and serial entrepreneur. The podcast offers listeners an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the dynamic life of a public company CEO with valuable insights, while also discussing trending topics and providing business updates on Nexech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai, and ARway.ai. To learn more please visit: https://www.nextechar.com/investors/the-ceo-experience

Listen Now

https://publiccompanyceoexperience.buzzsprout.com/

Subscribe

https://www.nextechar.com/the-ceo-experience/subscribe

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai, formerly known as "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company," (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB: ARWYF | CSE: ARWY) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech AR shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTC: TGGLF | CSE: TGGL) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Lindsay Betts

investor.relations@Nextechar.com

866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/783899/nextech3dai-announces-hire-of-former-microsoft-meta-exec-hareesh-achi-to-manage-its-3d-modeling-ai-productivity