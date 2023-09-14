Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) (the "Company") announces that Fjordland has elected all four nominated directors, including newly appointed director, Robert Cameron, at the Company's recent Annual General Meeting. The meeting also completed the retirement of long-term directors, Vic Tanaka and Peter Krag-Hansen.

Mr. Cameron is a geologist who has had a long and successful career that has included involvement in a number of discoveries including the QR Gold deposit, Kinross's first greenfields mine; the Kaspersky Hory Gold deposit in Czechia; and the discovery of the Cordero Silver deposit in Mexico. He was Canadian Exploration Manager for Phelps Dodge and Freeport McMoRan and Managing Director of Cyprus Canada. He is a member of the Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and is currently the President and CEO of Commander Resources and President and Director of Teako Minerals.

James Tuer, Fjordland's President commented, "I'm pleased to welcome Rob to the company's board of directors. Rob has been invaluable to Fjordland as its Qualified Person overseeing our technical disclosure. He's an expert in copper, gold and nickel terrains and has been instrumental in advancing our recent lithium exploration project on the North Shore of Quebec. The conclusion of this year's AGM marks the retirement of Vic Tanaka and Peter Krag-Hanson from the Company. Vic was a founding director and president of Fjordland 27 years ago when it started off looking for diamonds in Greenland. Peter Krag joined as a director 7 years later in 2003. I wish to thank them for their input, tenacity and stewardship over these many years."

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large-scale economic battery metal deposits in Canada.

In collaboration with Commander Resources Ltd., Fjordland is exploring the SVB "Pants Lake Intrusive" target which is in a geologic setting analogous to the nearby nickel-cobalt-copper Voisey's Bay deposit. Fjordland has earned a 75% interest in the project.

Fjordland, owns a 100% interest in the Renzy nickel-project located near Maniwaki, Quebec. The project encompasses the former Renzy Mine where, during the period from 1969 to 1972, 716,000 short tons were mined with average grades of 0.70% nickel and 0.72% copper. Recent work also highlighted the graphite potential for the project. The project size measures 530 sq. km.

Fjordland has two copper-gold properties in the Quesnel Trough of central British Columbia, The West Milligan copper-gold project is a joint venture with Northwest Copper Corp. located within 4 km of Centerra's Mount Milligan copper-gold mine. The 103 sq. km. Witch copper-gold project is located another 35 km west of the Milligan mine.

Fjordland owns the Manat-nipi Lithium Project (formerly referred to as the Kegashka Lithium Project) on the North Shore of Quebec near Natashquan.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Tuer"

James Tuer, CEO

For further information:

James Tuer

Ph: 604-688-3415

tuer@fjordlandex.com

www.fjordlandex.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the private placement, and other future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include market prices, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180566