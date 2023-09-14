Entergy Corporation: Entergy Volunteers and Quad Area Community Action Agency Partner To Weatherize Homes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / Entergy Corporation

A team of Entergy employee volunteers and members of Quad Area Community Action Agency worked together to weatherize the home of Gerry Matherne in Laplace.

"It was almost too good to be true," said Gerry Matherne, a local homeowner.

To improve energy efficiency for the homeowner, volunteers and members of the community action agency provided portable fans and installed a new stove, weather stripping around door frames and water heater insulation.

Homes in St. James and St. John parishes are a few of the several locations that Entergy Louisiana and the community action agency have introduced energy efficiency measures.

"Throughout the summer and year-round, we work hard to provide customers with resources to reduce the impact of high temperatures and increased energy usage on utility bills," said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. "Partnering with agencies like the Quad Area Community Action Agency not only provides assistance to our customers, but it also keeps the community informed on steps they can take to reduce energy usage while staying cool."

Here are some ways customers can stay cool and save money:

Change air filters . Air filters on some air conditioning units require monthly cleaning or replacing.

. Air filters on some air conditioning units require monthly cleaning or replacing. Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature. Every degree lower than 78 can raise a bill as much as 3%.

Every degree lower than 78 can raise a bill as much as 3%. Buy a programmable thermostat . A programmable thermostat can help manage costs, is controllable, and can help monitor usage.

. A programmable thermostat can help manage costs, is controllable, and can help monitor usage. Use fans to cool off . Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air. Make sure ceiling fans are rotating in the right direction - counter-clockwise during summer - to push cooler air down into the room. Be sure to turn all fans off in unused rooms.

. Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air. Make sure ceiling fans are rotating in the right direction - counter-clockwise during summer - to push cooler air down into the room. Be sure to turn all fans off in unused rooms. Close blinds, shades and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in . Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use.

. Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use. Seal cracks and holes around doors, windows and ductwork. Weather stripping and caulk will help keep the cold air in and the hot air out.

For customers struggling to pay their bill, Entergy offers a number of payment options, such as level billing, auto-pay and more, as well as tools and programs designed to help customers manage energy usage. For more information, visit myentergy.com/s/programs or call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak with a customer service representative.

Entergy Louisiana assists low-income, disabled and elderly customers through The Power to Care program. Through this program, local nonprofit agencies provide bill assistance to qualified individuals in need.





