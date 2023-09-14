Mimbi Raises €1.5 Million to Revolutionize Retail Media Data Analysis

mimbi has secured a seed round to enhance its platform, empowering brands to refine their retail media expenditures.

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2023 / mimbi (www.mimbi.io), a startup specializing in data analysis for Retail Media, has announced a funding round with a group of renowned business angels and funds (Founders Future, OVNI Capital, Kima Ventures, and Better Angels). This funding validates the relevance of mimbi's platform to help brands measure return on investment for their advertising campaigns on e-commerce sites. The startup also completes its board of directors with the arrival of Emmanuel Grenier, former CEO of Cdiscount, and Marc Menasé, founder of Founders Future.

mimbi is a retail media analytics platform for brands

With an estimated annual growth of 20%, the Retail Media market is expected to reach $125.7 billion in 2023 and eventually surpass TV advertising investments, according to GroupM. mimbi provides an innovative solution for brands and agencies to track and optimize the true incrementality of their advertising campaigns on e-commerce sites.

Helping brands harmonize and optimize their Retail Media KPIs

Founded by Mickael Froger and Frédéric Clément, two e-commerce technology experts, the startup has developed a SaaS platform that leverages advanced data analytics to help clients make the right strategic decisions in Retail Media investments.

This funding round, led by Founders Future and OVNI Capital, validates the founders' vision and will accelerate mimbi's commercial development in Europe.

"Thanks to this funding, we can continue pushing the boundaries of the market and provide brands with the information they need to drive growth, particularly by capitalizing on retailer data," said Mickael Froger.

Growing with European ambitions

To support mimbi's ambitions, Emmanuel Grenier, former CEO of Cdiscount, and Marc Menasé, founder of Founders Future, are joining the startup's board of directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Emmanuel and Marc to our board of directors. The breadth of their experience and knowledge in commerce is priceless for continuing our growth and innovation," added Frédéric Clément.

About mimbi

Created by Mickael Froger and Frédéric Clément, two experts in e-commerce technology solutions, mimbi is revolutionizing the sector through its Retail Media Intelligence platform. Relying on advanced data analytics technologies, mimbi enables brands and agencies to make strategic decisions about their Retail Media investments. www.mimbi.io

About Founders Future

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Marc Menasé, Founders Future combines the agility and operational support of a business angel with the robustness of a fund. Founders Future has invested in companies including Lydia, Yuka, La Fourche, Ezra (US), and Taster (UK). www.foundersfuture.com.

About OVNI Capital

Founded in 2022, OVNI Capital is an investment fund based in Paris focused on providing the first funding check for startups with strong international ambitions. OVNI Capital targets companies with a competitive technological advantage that aims to redefine their markets. Backed by 70 investors who are former entrepreneurs, OVNI Capital leverages this community to support its companies commercially and in geographic expansion. https://ovni.vc/

