Highlights

Exploration Permit Received for Kulyk Lake

Extension of 2022 MMI survey underway

Prospecting of Rare Earth and Uranium Targets underway

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 14, 2023) - Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTCQB: SCLTF) ("Searchlight)" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2023 field exploration has been begun on the Company's Kulyk Lake Rare Earth / Uranium project, located approximately 165 km north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan, and 65 km south of the Key Lake Uranium Mill.

The 2023 planned exploration includes the completion of the MMI (Mobile Metal Ion) survey begun in 2022, and detailed prospecting of two areas of interest found during the 2022 field surveys (Map 1).

"Searchlight's field program is focused on kilometers-long Thorium and Uranium anomalies which were detected in an airborne survey in 2021. Our work has discovered new showings of Rare Earths associated with the Thorium anomalies, and new Uranium showings as well," stated Stephen Wallace, Searchlight's CEO.

Prospecting area A was selected based on results from the 2022 prospecting program which located multiple REE and uranium targets, including chip sample assays between 0.79% and 0.95% TREO (Table 1). This area of interest lies on a topographic ridge which is at least 400 metres long.

Prospecting area B was selected based on assays of MMI sample SRC191663 which was collected in 2022. A total of 244 MMI samples were collected during the 2022 survey with multiple REE and Uranium anomalies. The strongest anomaly was observed in Sample SRC191663, with MMI assay of 136,000 ppb Uranium, which was 1,247 times higher than the average of all other samples. Similarly, Rare Earth values were over 100 times higher than the average of all other samples (Table 2). A large outcrop is located near to this sample and will be part of the prospecting program.





Map1. Location of 2023 MMI and prospecting program at Kulyk Lake

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9828/180563_ddd17bc1a41b6aa0_002full.jpg

Table 1. 2023 Prospecting Area A:

Rare Earth Assays from 2022 Prospecting Survey

Sample 191806 191807 232901 232903

ppm ppm ppm ppm Ce2O3 4,404.1 3,713.0 4,087.8 4,497.8 La2O3 2,193.1 1,946.8 1,935.1 2,287.0 Dy2O3 40.7 66.8 53.7 39.6 Er2O3 13.3 13.7 10.9 12.3 EuO3 10.9 11.2 12.2 11.2 Gd2O3 110.8 106.0 111.8 118.7 Ho2O3 5.7 8.0 6.9 5.0 Nd2O3 1,755.2 1,429.8 1,569.2 1,743.6 Pr2O3 561.7 380.3 479.8 524.3 Sm2O3 189.0 199.5 209.9 206.4 Tb2O3 8.4 3.5 3.5 7.5 Yb2O3 4.5 10.5 8.5 4.6









TREO ppm 9,297.4 7,889.2 8,489.3 9,457.9









TREO % 0.93 0.79 0.85 0.95

Table 2. 2023 Prospecting Area B:

MMI Assays from 2022 Survey



Element Average assay of

243 MMI samples

(not including SRC191663) Assays for

Sample SRC191663 Factor by which assays

from Sample SRC191663

exceeds average of other

samples



ppb ppb

1 U 109.0 136,000 1,247 2 Er 17.0 2,460 144 3 Gd 40.1 5,640 141 4 Dy 34.2 4,720 138 5 Tb 6.2 859 138 6 Y 161.1 21,900 136 7 Yb 13.6 1,840 135 8 Sm 48.2 5,950 124 9 Pr 67.3 7,850 117 10 Nd 248.1 27,600 111 11 Eu 8.3 892 107 12 Ce 511.7 51,100 100 13 La 255.0 19,500 76 14 Th 130.0 2,070 16 15 Sc 80.5 1,260 16

Qualified Person

Stephen Wallace, P.Geo., is Searchlight's Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Searchlight Resources - Where the Critical Elements Supply Chain Begins

Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTCQB: SCLTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute. Exploration focus is on battery minerals and gold throughout the province, concentrating on projects with nearby infrastructure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Stephen Wallace"

Stephen Wallace, President, CEO and Director

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC.

Forward-Looking Statements

